From Rajinikanth to PV Sindhu -- a look at everyone who has donated to fight the coronavirus epidemic in India

As India battles the novel coronavirus outbreak, donations have poured in from all quarters. From film icons such as Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu to athletes such as PV Sindhu to ordinary citizens -- people have come forth to donate to the state relief funds, and/or to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.
Southern superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers.
On Thursday, many other celebrities took to Twitter to join the donors list.
Hrithik Roshan made his contribution in a slightly different way. The "War" star said he has procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers.
"In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers," he tweeted.
The 3-week lockdown has alarmed many daily wage labourers and other who depend on a daily income to survive. Keeping this in mind, many actors including Sonam Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have pledged support.
"In times like these, we need to step up for the ones in need. I’m happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. And guys whoever can help, you all can also contribute online," wrote Malhotra.
Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and other Telugu stars too have donated generously to support the government efforts.
Kalyan, one of the first to donate, was lauded greatly for his contribution.
""I will be donating Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon PM Sri Narendra Modi ji, in turbulent times like this," he took to Twitter to announce.
Fellow actor, Ram Charan too took to Twitter to announce his contribution, adding that he had been inspired by Kalyan's contribution.
"Inspired by Pawan Kalyan Garu's tweet, I would like to contribute Rs. 70 lakh towards the Centre and States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Relief Fund in this moment of crisis," he said.
"Lauding the exemplary efforts of the government in tackling the Coronavirus and doing their best to contain it. To support them in this fight, I've decided to do my part, contributing Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," wrote Mahesh Babu on Twitter.
The actor also urged everyone who was capable of doing so to come forward and donate.decided to donate Rs.50 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards the fight against Coronavirus. Mumbai Cricket Association will support the Govt. of Maharashtra in any way possible in its fight against this pandemic
Many in the sports fraternity have also contributed generously to the ongoing efforts to combat the virus and to support the underpriviledged at this time.
The Cricket Association of Bengal on Thursday asked its Affiliated Units to come forward and donate generously to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisation has already announced a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the State Administration, with president Avishek Dalmiya contributing Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.
The Mumbai Cricket Association in the meantime has announced that it will donate Rs.50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
"Mumbai Cricket Association will support the Govt. of Maharashtra in any way possible in its fight against this pandemic," the organisation wrote on Twitter.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly too had pledged support, promising to donate Rs 50 lakh worth of rice to the underprivileged amid the lockdown.
Ace badminton player, PV Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs. 5 lakh each to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Funds.
Also on Thursday, wrestler Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to pledge his earnings for six months to the Haryana Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many politicians too have stepped up to help. Assam MLAs have pledged to donate one-month salary, while all DMK MPs and MLAs too announced their intent to donate a month's salary to the Tamil Nadu relief Fund. In Gujarat, all cabinet ministers intend to donate one month’s salary to CM relief fund.
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, apart from offering his official bungalow to the Bihar government as a makeshift quarantine camp or testing centre, has also said that he would donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund.
The list is not limited to celebrities or politicians.
"Narendra Modi Sir, you’re doing an exemplary work by leading from the front in the hour of crisis I would like to donate Rs.2.5 lacs fm my savings to #PMRF to support the fight against Corona Pandemic," wrote Y. Sanskriti, a class XII student on Twitter.
Officials including those working for the CRPF decided to donate a day's salary while the All India SC and ST Railway Employees Association collectively decided to donate Rs 70 crore by giving away a day's salary each.
The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus. Till 6.32 pm on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13.
