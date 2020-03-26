From Rajinikanth to PV Sindhu -- a look at everyone who has donated to fight the coronavirus epidemic in India

As India battles the novel coronavirus outbreak, donations have poured in from all quarters. From film icons such as Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu to athletes such as PV Sindhu to ordinary citizens -- people have come forth to donate to the state relief funds, and/or to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Southern superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers.

On Thursday, many other celebrities took to Twitter to join the donors list.