Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor and others donate to help daily wage earners amid coronavirus lockdown

'Marjaavaan' actor Sidharth Malhotra has been using his platform to share informative videos amid the coronavirus crisis. The actor on Wednesday shared with his fans that he will be contributing towards the humanitarian cause of helping daily wage earners amid the lockdown.
Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter and wrote: " In times like these, we need to step up for the ones in need. I’m happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. And guys whoever can help, you all can also contribute online ."
He also shared the link of the website with his fans.
Netizens hailed the actors move and called him 'man with a heart of gold'. A user wrote,"Continue with the good work "
"Thank you sir.... We appreciate you for your contribution," commented another fan.
'Sanju' filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani also shared the same link and wrote, "Let’s take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative. Request you all to support the daily wage earners."
'The Zoya Factor' actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon and a few others have also donated towards the cause.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday had addressed the nation about the novel coronavirus pandemic. The PM announced a 21 days lockdown across India to combat the spread of the deadly virus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)