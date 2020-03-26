Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor and others donate to help daily wage earners amid coronavirus lockdown

'Marjaavaan' actor Sidharth Malhotra has been using his platform to share informative videos amid the coronavirus crisis. The actor on Wednesday shared with his fans that he will be contributing towards the humanitarian cause of helping daily wage earners amid the lockdown.

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter and wrote: " In times like these, we need to step up for the ones in need. I’m happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. And guys whoever can help, you all can also contribute online ."

He also shared the link of the website with his fans.

Netizens hailed the actors move and called him 'man with a heart of gold'. A user wrote,"Continue with the good work "

"Thank you sir.... We appreciate you for your contribution," commented another fan.