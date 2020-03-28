Philanthropy: Tata Trusts donates Rs 500 crore to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 28,234 lives and infecting 614,051 globally so far, the Tata Trust on Saturday donated Rs 500 crores to help fight the virus.

"The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," tweeted Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Group.

In a letter, Tata mentioned that the Trust is donating for the Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, espiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients and knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

He added that the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action.

"The Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group of companies are joined by commited by local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived," he wrote.