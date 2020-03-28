'Migrants belonging to UP are being denied entry to their state': Ashok Gehlot urges officials to intervene amid coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown across India has left many in the lurch. In recent days, migrant workers attempting to return home have been severely hampered by the lack of available public transport. Reports suggest that some have even walked for hundreds of kilometers in a bid to reach home by any means possible.
Others remain stranded, or have been provided by vehicles to ferry them through different states.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took to Twitter to allege that migrants returning home to Uttar Pradesh were being denied entry into their home state.
"On the directions of Union Home Ministry to our ACS Home- last midnight - inter state migrants are being facilitated to reach their hometowns safely," he wrote on Twitter, adding that UP was denying entry.
Gehlot said that Uttar Pradesh officials claimed that that had not been given any direction in this regard.
"This problem is being faced by migrants belonging not only to UP, but also belonging to the other neighbouring states too," he added.
Without tagging anyone he urged officials to "intervene and necessary directions may be given to all states as given to Rajasthan".
The country has so far recorded over 900 cases. 20 people who had earlier tested positive have passed away, as per the live covornavirus global case tracker maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
According to The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra, the total number of positive patients in Rajasthan has reached 54. Four new patients were added to the tally on Saturday.
The government has formed an advisory committee of seven senior specialists of the state to advise the government about steps to be taken to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
