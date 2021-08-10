From questions about Gandhis' leadership to an intriguing guest list - All you need to know about Kapil Sibal's dinner for Opposition

What was discussed?

While some reports quoted sources to suggest that the meeting had nothing to do with politics, others dubbed it an extension of the Opposition regrouping ahead of the crucial Assembly polls next year.

According to reports, the leaders had reasserted the need to defeat the BJP in the 2022 UP polls and the 2024 General elections. Contending that the BJP had "destroyed democracy", they also emphasised the need to present an united front and fight the other party together. As per a PTI report, the Opposition leaders also lauded the efforts of the Group of 23 leaders in strengthening the Congress.

The role of the Gandhis

While their end goal may be the same, the Opposition leaders appeared to differ in their plan of action. According to an NDTV report, Gujral had mounted a scathing attack against the Congress contending that it would be very difficult to strengthen the party as long as the Gandhis controlled it.

Last year, a group of Congress leaders had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul. The dinner which coincided with a year of the letter which took the party by storm, was attended by almost all members of the 'Group of 23' as they had come to be known. It is pertinent to note that the demands of the letter are yet to be implemented, as Sonia Gandhi continues to be the interim President and Rahul Gandhi calling the shots in the decision making process. The latter was not present at the meeting.

The Congress leaders attending the dinner rejected any speculation that it was related to party's internal functioning but said they want strong opposition unity ahead of 2024 elections.

