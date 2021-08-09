India

Updated on

Rahul Gandhi reaches Srinagar for two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir; see pics

By ANI

Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport on Monday. (ANI Photo
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport on Monday. (ANI Photo
ANI Photo

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached Srinagar for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. He will hold series of deliberations with Congress leaders and workers.

The Congress MP will also attend the wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir party unit president Ghulam Ahmed Mir's son.

The sources had said the Congress leaders may also visit Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu but it is yet to be finalised.

In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Check out pictures:

Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport on Monday.
(ANI Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport on Monday.
(ANI Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, in Srinagar on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, in Srinagar on Monday.
(ANI Photo/ Prateek Kumar)
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 09 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport on Monday.
(ANI Photo)
Srinagar: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport.
Srinagar: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport.
(PTI Photo)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in