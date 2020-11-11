From Lok Sabha to Bihar Assembly Polls - A look at NDA's vote share

While recent polls have underlined that the state election is not always a metric for how a national level poll will go, it is nonetheless interesting to note how the NDA had fared over the course of the last few elections. While the overall vote share of the NDA had stood at 53.25% during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it won 39 of the 40 seats the alliance contested.

Breaking down the numbers further we see that the BJP at 23.58% had had the hightest vote share amid the major parties in the state. Fellow NDA ally JD(U) too scored highly, garnering 21.81% of the vote share.

At the time, the LJP had contested as a member of the NDA and had garnered 7.86% of the votes and six seats. This time however the LJP managed to net only a single seat in the Bihar Assembly polls, despite contesting nearly 150 seats.