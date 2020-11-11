Bihar Election 2020: Prominent RJD and Congress leaders who lost the polls

The Bihar Assembly elections have drawn to a close with the NDA winning an absolute majority, securing 125 seats in a closely contested election. The Mahagathbandhan which includes Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, and the Left parties was not far behind, managing to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly. The first mass election in the country amidst conditions created by COVID-19, Tuesday paved the way for the return of Chief Minister Kumar for the fourth successive term in office.

Votes were counted for a mammoth 19 hours, and the closely contested battle saw the Mahagathbandhan narrowing the gap between the two alliances during the day with political parties in fray keeping an eye on the narrow margins. The RJD and some other political parties in the fray had also raised allegations of foul play and EVM hacking.