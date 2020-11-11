Bihar Election 2020: Prominent RJD and Congress leaders who lost the polls

The Bihar Assembly elections have drawn to a close with the NDA winning an absolute majority, securing 125 seats in a closely contested election. The Mahagathbandhan which includes Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, and the Left parties was not far behind, managing to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly. The first mass election in the country amidst conditions created by COVID-19, Tuesday paved the way for the return of Chief Minister Kumar for the fourth successive term in office.
Votes were counted for a mammoth 19 hours, and the closely contested battle saw the Mahagathbandhan narrowing the gap between the two alliances during the day with political parties in fray keeping an eye on the narrow margins. The RJD and some other political parties in the fray had also raised allegations of foul play and EVM hacking.
There had been several thousand contestants in the fray, and while some garnered surprise wins, others took their parties by surprise, suffering crushing defeat. In this article we take a look at home some of the heavyweight Mahagathbandhan leaders performed during the polls. More specifically, we take a look at prominent RJD and Congress leaders who lost the polls.
Rashtriya Janata Dal
Abdul Siddiqui loses to BJP's Murari Jha in Keoti
Nabin Kumar loses to JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav in Alamnagar
Lovely Anand loses to BJP’s Alok Ranjan in Saharsa constituency
Uday Narain Choudhary loses to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi
Vijay Prakash loses to BJP's Shreyasi Singh in Jamui
Atri Muni alias Shakti Singh Yadav lost to JD(U)’s Krishnamurari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya in Hilsa
Bhola Yadav loses to BJP's Ram Chandra Prasad in Hayaghat
Afzal Ali Khan loses to Swarna Singh of Vikassheel Insaan Party in Gaurabodam
Congress
Luv Sinha loses to BJP’s Nitin Nabin in Bankipur
Pravin Singh loses Patna Sahib to BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav
Subhashini Yadav loses to JD(U)’s Niranjan Kumar Mehta in Bihariganj
Mashkur Ahmad Usmani loses to BJP's Jibesh Kumar in Jale
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)