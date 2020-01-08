From Leila to Black Mirror, Twitterati remember dystopian dramas after IIT professional proposes PRC in India

Twitter trolls an IIT professional for demanding the formation of a Polite and Responsible Citizenry (PRC) to save youths from ‘urban Naxals’ and being converted to don’t what what.
In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Bhat has said that while “our beloved Prime Minister is taking great initiatives to take our great country leap forward in almost every sphere of life,” with projects like “Smart Cities, Digital India, Make in India, Startup India, Standup India etc,” “to achieve it India needs a Polite and Responsible Citizenry (PRC).”
According to Dr Bhat, it is a fact that ‘Urban Naxals’ are not only focusing on ‘poor uneducated rural youth,’ but also ‘converting rich educated urban youths into ‘hardened criminals to destabilize the country.’ he said that these ‘Urban Naxals are trying to serve our enemies both across international borders and within.’
Dr Bhat has said that the proposed PRC project has great potential to generate ‘’polite and responsible citizenry’ for a ‘peaceful and progressive environment’ in the country.
