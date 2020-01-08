'It is still to be tested whether it is blood or some paint on JNU student leader’s head': West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh stoked a controversy after he questioned whether it was blood or paint that was smeared on the forehead of Aishe Ghosh, JNU students’ union president who was attacked Sunday night.
According to Hindustan Times, Ghosh told mediapersons, while alleging it was a 'conspiracy' to get wind into the sail of the movement (against new citizenship law) said, "It has now come to light that the JNU incident is staged." How could outsiders enter the university with faces covered, and zero in on ABVP members to beat them up. Then they seemingly disappeared."
"They must have removed their face cover and mingled among students. Or the students who brought them must have hidden them," he said. On Ghosh's head injury, he said: "One person was allegedly hit on the head. It is still to be tested whether it is blood or some colour on her head." "Over that incident attempts are being made to create turmoil in the country. This shows the communists and other opposition parties are suffering from existential crisis," he said.
On Sunday, violence swept JNU as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods. Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President and SFI leader Ghosh. They blamed the RSS' student wing ABVP for the violence in the campus. Hostel rooms and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles parked on the roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants.
