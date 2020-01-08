'It is still to be tested whether it is blood or some paint on JNU student leader’s head': West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

"They must have removed their face cover and mingled among students. Or the students who brought them must have hidden them," he said. On Ghosh's head injury, he said: "One person was allegedly hit on the head. It is still to be tested whether it is blood or some colour on her head." "Over that incident attempts are being made to create turmoil in the country. This shows the communists and other opposition parties are suffering from existential crisis," he said.

On Sunday, violence swept JNU as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods. Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President and SFI leader Ghosh. They blamed the RSS' student wing ABVP for the violence in the campus. Hostel rooms and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles parked on the roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants.