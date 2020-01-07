Delhi Police files FIR against Aishe Ghosh and 19 others in JNU violence case

The cops earlier registered four FIRs in JNU violence that shook the national capital on Sunday. The Delhi Police said that one FIR was registered on January 4 on the complaint of JNU administration regarding obstruction in the registration process.

The students had to register for next semester admission which was allegedly blocked by some students. The second and third FIRs were registered regarding scuffle and obstruction in registration process on January 4.

The fourth FIR was registered on January 6 for arson against unidentified and identified people for their alleged role in JNU violence that took place on Sunday.

Police took suo motu cognisance of the violent incident and registered the fourth FIR at Vasant Kunj police station in Southern part of the national capital.

Inspector Anand Yadav in the fourth FIR stated: "The students had been protesting in the campus for last few days over fee hike and other issues inside the university premises and as per the the Delhi High Court direction of not allowing any student to carry out protest within the radius of 100 meters of administrative Blocks, police had been deployed permanently over there."

The FIR states that at 3.34 p.m. they came to know that some students have indulged in clashes and are damaging public properties outside Periyar hostel.

"We rushed to the spot and found that 40 to 50 unidentified people, few of them covering faces with handkerchiefs and masks, and carrying sticks and rod were beating up other students inside and outside the hostel," Yadav said in the FIR.

He also said that they were damaging the properties and beating students. Yadav said he and his team rushed to the spot and asked to maintain peace. "As soon we reached, these unidentified people fled from the spot," Yadav said.

To control the situation inside the premises of the campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University gave a written approval to the police to enter into the hostel premises within the varsity campus.

After getting the request letter from the JNU authorities, more police teams were called in to manage the violent situation within the premises. "We requested the students to maintain peace and not to indulge in any violence," he said.

In the meantime, police control room started receiving distress calls from inside the campus from the students about being beaten up.

"At 7 p.m., we came to know that around 40 to 50 unidentified people entered into the Sabarmati Hostel and started beating up students and damaging properties," the FIR stated.

Police teams immediately reached the spot and found that around 40 to 40 students-cum-hooligans were damaging the properties of the hostel.

"We made announcement to maintain peace and not to indulge in violence and immediately leave the premises. The hooligans continued damaging the properties but as we pressed in, they fled from the spot," Yadav said in the FIR.

The FIR stated that thereafter injured students were identified and rushed them to AIIMS trauma centre, AIIMS hospital and Safdarjung Hospital. "The uncontrolled mob damaged the properties and thereafter fled from the spot," the FIR stated.