This IIT prof wants to create a PRC against 'urban Naxals'

Dr Rajesh Bhat, an IT professional and Artificial Intelligence expert has proposed to form a Generation of Polite and Responsible Citizenry (PRC) to ensure the citizens are polite, responsible and don’t get influenced by ‘Urban Naxals.’
In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Bhat has said that while “our beloved Prime Minister is taking great initiatives to take our great country leap forward in almost every sphere of life,” with projects like “Smart Cities, Digital India, Make in India, Startup India, Standup India etc,” “to achieve it India needs a Polite and Responsible Citizenry (PRC).”
According to Dr Bhat, it is a fact that ‘Urban Naxals’ are not only focusing on ‘poor uneducated rural youth,’ but also ‘converting rich educated urban youths into ‘hardened criminals to destabilize the country.’ he said that these ‘Urban Naxals are trying to serve our enemies both across international borders and within.’
Dr Bhat claims that he along with his ‘intellectual partners’ will provide with a ‘foolproof roadmap’ to identify at an early stage people with ‘criminal tendencies’ and the ones ‘who need extra attention from the society’ in order to prevent them from becoming future criminals. He claims that his PRC plan will also help the government in identifying ‘brilliant minds who could boost the economy by performing greatly in every walk of life.’
Dr Bhat has said that the proposed PRC project has great potential to generate ‘’polite and responsible citizenry’ for a ‘peaceful and progressive environment’ in the country.
While Dr Bhat has not clearly stated who are these alleged ‘Urban Naxals’ allegedly brainwashing the youth of India, he definitely seems more concerned now that according to him, the rich and educated youth are also being ‘converted.’
