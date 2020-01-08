This IIT prof wants to create a PRC against 'urban Naxals'

According to Dr Bhat, it is a fact that ‘Urban Naxals’ are not only focusing on ‘poor uneducated rural youth,’ but also ‘converting rich educated urban youths into ‘hardened criminals to destabilize the country.’ he said that these ‘Urban Naxals are trying to serve our enemies both across international borders and within.’

Dr Bhat claims that he along with his ‘intellectual partners’ will provide with a ‘foolproof roadmap’ to identify at an early stage people with ‘criminal tendencies’ and the ones ‘who need extra attention from the society’ in order to prevent them from becoming future criminals. He claims that his PRC plan will also help the government in identifying ‘brilliant minds who could boost the economy by performing greatly in every walk of life.’

Dr Bhat has said that the proposed PRC project has great potential to generate ‘’polite and responsible citizenry’ for a ‘peaceful and progressive environment’ in the country.

While Dr Bhat has not clearly stated who are these alleged ‘Urban Naxals’ allegedly brainwashing the youth of India, he definitely seems more concerned now that according to him, the rich and educated youth are also being ‘converted.’