From gun salute for deceased to TMC-BJP slugfest: Here's what happened after Kolkata Strand Road fire incident that claimed 9 lives

Kolkata: The massive fire outbreak at Eastern railways office at Kolkata’s Strand Road on March 8 evening that claimed nine lives including Amit Bhawal, ASI of Hare Street Police Station were given ‘Guard of Honour’ on Tuesday at Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters.

Besides the honour, the ruling Trinamool Congress and its main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cried foul against each other over the incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night was heard slamming the Railway officials for not reaching the spot and also for not cooperating with the Trinamool Congress government by providing them the map of the old buildings.

Taking a cue from it, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and West Bengal BJP women wing president Agnimitra Paul stated that despite maligning the BJP led central government, the TMC should have conducted training workshops for the firefighters before inducting them.