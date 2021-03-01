From grooving with students to doing push-ups: Watch video from Rahul Gandhi's fun day in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Rahul further said "Modi talks about one culture, one nation, one history and one leader."

"Is Tamil not an Indian language? Is Bengali not an Indian language? Is Tamil culture not Indian culture? This is the battle that is being fought in this election, Gandhi said as the crowd cheered.

"It is my duty to protect the Tamil language, culture and history just as it is my duty to protect all languages and religions in India," the Wayanad MP said.

He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre as well as the Palaniswami government of not respecting Tamil language, culture or tradition.

"We have a chief minister here who submits to everything that Modi says. The chief minister represents what Modi wants to do but not the people of Tamil Nadu," he charged.

Recalling the yeoman service of Congress senior and late parliamentarian H Vasantha Kumar, Gandhi said he always stood by the party values.

Later, Rahul Gandhi laid a wreath at Vasantha Kumar's memorial at Kanyakumari.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen joining the 'Jhumur' dance of performers from tea tribes, in Lakhimpur.