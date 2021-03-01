From grooving with students to doing push-ups: Watch video from Rahul Gandhi's fun day in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seemed to have a fun day in Tamil Nadu just ahead of the State Assembly Elections. Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state.
Gandhi was seen grooving to a song with students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu during an interaction with them.
In another video, Gandhi was spotted doing push ups and 'Aikido' with the students.
Well, this could explain the outline of his abs that were faintly visible through his shirt after a dive into the sea on February 24.
Gandhi recently took internet by storm with a latest picture of him just after his much-talked-about dive into the sea on February 24. His picture has gone widely viral on social media and has been gaining praises and flooded with questions for his fitness.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting "one culture, one nation and one history" concept.
History has shown that nobody can rule Tamil Nadu other than the Tamil people, he said during a public address here as part of his three-day tour of poll-bound Tamil Nadu.
"This election will show the same thing that only a person who truly represents the Tamil people can be a chief minister of Tamil Nadu," he said addressing the huge crowd in Nagercoil, in the southern Kanyakumari district.
"Tamil Nadu chief minister (K Palaniswami) who bows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never be able to do this.
The chief minister should bow to the people of the state," he said.
The RSS and Modi "insult Tamil language and culture", he said, adding the people should not to allow them to to gain a foothold.
Single phase elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6. The Congress is fighting the elections from the DMK-led alliance.
Rahul further said "Modi talks about one culture, one nation, one history and one leader."
"Is Tamil not an Indian language? Is Bengali not an Indian language? Is Tamil culture not Indian culture? This is the battle that is being fought in this election, Gandhi said as the crowd cheered.
"It is my duty to protect the Tamil language, culture and history just as it is my duty to protect all languages and religions in India," the Wayanad MP said.
He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre as well as the Palaniswami government of not respecting Tamil language, culture or tradition.
"We have a chief minister here who submits to everything that Modi says. The chief minister represents what Modi wants to do but not the people of Tamil Nadu," he charged.
Recalling the yeoman service of Congress senior and late parliamentarian H Vasantha Kumar, Gandhi said he always stood by the party values.
Later, Rahul Gandhi laid a wreath at Vasantha Kumar's memorial at Kanyakumari.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen joining the 'Jhumur' dance of performers from tea tribes, in Lakhimpur.
Priyanka arrived here on Monday to campaign for the party in Assam, where the Congress-led seven-party alliance will take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led three-party coalition.
Priyanka soon after her arrival offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple, which was rebuilt in 1565 by Koch king Naranarayana and is one of the 51 holy and venerated sites in India.
Assam Congress Media Department Chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said that during her Assam tour, Priyanka would hold interactions with party office bearers and diverse groups of people of the poll-bound Assam and address public meetings in Tezpur on Tuesday.
