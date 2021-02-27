'Abs of a boxer': Twitter goes gaga over Rahul Gandhi's viral photo from Kerala

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi took internet by storm with a latest picture of him just after his much-talked-about dive into the sea on February 24. The centre of attraction being that the outline of his abs were faintly visible through his shirt. His picture has gone widely viral on social media and has been gaining praises and flooded with questions for his fitness. It seems that the leader does not seem to have missed any gym sessions during the lockdown.

While former Congress MP and minister Rajiv Shukla was amazed at the fact that Gandhi has abs, boxing champ Vijender Singh called Gandhi's abs that of a ‘boxer’s’.

Here's a look at the tweets: