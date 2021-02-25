Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre on fuel prices, says 'Modi govt's pitch is full of high inflation'

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the hike in prices of fuel and gas.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader commented that the Modi government's pitch is full of high inflation for the common people.

"In the last three months, the price of domestic gas cylinders have increased by Rs 200. Petrol and diesel have already moved towards hitting a century. The pitch of the Modi government, who is batting for his billionaire friends at both ends of the economy, is full of high inflation for the common people," Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).