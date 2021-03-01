'Modi govt's options for public...': As LPG prices rise yet again, Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Centre

Since 2021 began, fuel prices have risen considerably, with frequent hikes creating alarm and prompting furious backlash from Opposition parties. Union Petroleum, Oil and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has suggested that LPG prices have increased "due to intense cold" and that a recent ice storm in the US had been one of the reasons why there has been a spike in the price of diesel and petrol in recent days. But the Opposition remains unconvinced.

And so, as the price of LPG cooking gas was hiked by Rs. 25 on Monday, many Congress leaders hit out at the Modi government over the constantly rising prices. In case you are wondering, this is the sixth consecutive hike in two months. Multiple hikes to the tune of Rs. 25 or Rs. 50 each has now led to cooking gas cylinder prices rising by Rs 225 over since 2021 began.

After the price revision, the 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder would cost Rs 819 a refill in New Delhi. The price of commercial LPG cylinders of 19 kg was hiked by Rs 95 a piece to Rs 1,614 per cylinder.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had repeatedly hit out at the government over the rising prices took to Twitter once again to lambast the Narendra Modi-led Central government. Noting that LPG cylinder prices had once again risen, he put forth a list of activities that were the "Modi government's options for the public".

"Vyavasay band kar do...chulha phoonko...jumle khao!" he jibed.