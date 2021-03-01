'Modi govt's options for public...': As LPG prices rise yet again, Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Centre

Since 2021 began, fuel prices have risen considerably, with frequent hikes creating alarm and prompting furious backlash from Opposition parties. Union Petroleum, Oil and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has suggested that LPG prices have and that a why there has been a spike in the price of diesel and petrol in recent days. But the Opposition remains unconvinced.
And so, as the price of LPG cooking gas was hiked by Rs. 25 on Monday, many Congress leaders hit out at the Modi government over the constantly rising prices. In case you are wondering, this is the sixth consecutive hike in two months. Multiple hikes to the tune of Rs. 25 or Rs. 50 each has now led to cooking gas cylinder prices rising by Rs 225 over since 2021 began.
After the price revision, the 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder would cost Rs 819 a refill in New Delhi. The price of commercial LPG cylinders of 19 kg was hiked by Rs 95 a piece to Rs 1,614 per cylinder.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had repeatedly hit out at the government over the rising prices took to Twitter once again to lambast the Narendra Modi-led Central government. Noting that LPG cylinder prices had once again risen, he put forth a list of activities that were the "Modi government's options for the public".
"Vyavasay band kar do...chulha phoonko...jumle khao!" he jibed.
Gandhi is however not the only member of his party to take umbrage at the recent hike. While NSUI Odisha members had shared a video clip of themselves protesting and showing black flags to the convoy of petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the state as a mark of protest, several others have now followed suit.
"LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 25, in the 6th hike in 2 months. The price of a 14.2 kg household gas cylinder is now Rs 819. Petrol has already crossed Rs 100/L in many cities. It won't be long before LPG touches Rs 1000/cylinder. This is the only 'vikas' this govt knows!" tweeted Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed.
"Is Modi Govt in some kind of running race to make LPG Gas Cylinder price touch Rs.1000?" wondered Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Jebi Mather.
"Janta gets another “injection dose” of Price Rise from BJP as Cylinder price once again rises by ₹25 making it 6th consecutive rise in 2 months (Cylinder ₹225 expensive in 2 months). Rising GDP (Gas Diesel Petrol) Prices can now easily be classified as 'The Great Robbery'," jibed Jaiveer Shergill.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)