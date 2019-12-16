From abduction to car crash: Twists and turns of the horrific Unnao rape case

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger has been convicted by Delhi's Tis Hazari court for abducting and raping a minor at his residence in Unnao, Uttar Pardesh on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

The court had on August 9 framed charges against the four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau and Shashi Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, Singh has been acquitted by the Delhi court.

Here is the timeline of the twists and turns in the Unnao rape case:

The 17-year-old girl was kidnapped on June 4, 2017. The charge sheet filed by the CBI on October 3 revealed that the girl was raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017. She was found on June 21 in Aurraiya. Next day, a case was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her for marriage) of the IPC.

The girl's father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case on April 3, 2018. On April 8, the 17-year-old tried to self-immolate outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow to protest against inaction by police against Senger. Her father died in judicial custody allegedly due to police brutality a day after she protested.