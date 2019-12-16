Unnao rape case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been convicted by Delhi's Tis Hazari court over the Unnao rape and kidnapping case.
Co-accused Shashi Singh has been acquitted by District Judge Dharmesh Sharma.
Arguments on the sentencing will be held on 19th December, ANI reported. The quantum of punishment will reportedly be declared on December 18.
Sengar was convicted for rape under IPC, POCSO Act for offence of public servant committing penetrative sexual assault on child.
The Delhi court found the expelled BJP MLA guilty of kidnapping and raping a woman in Unnao in 2017. At that time, she was a minor.
Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the BJP in August 2019.
On August 9 the court had framed the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on Supreme Court's directions.
On July 28 this year, the car of the survivor was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. The woman's two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. Her father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9.
The local court here had framed murder and other charges against the MLA, his brother Atul and nine others in the case.
The apex court, taking cognisance of the rape survivor's letter written to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 1 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45-days.
The trial in the other four cases -- framing of the rape survivor's father in illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, conspiracy of Sengar with others in the accident case and a separate case of gangrape of the rape survivor by three others -- are ongoing in the court.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)