BJP MLA raped a girl in Unnao, Modi didn't utter a word: Rahul Gandhi stands by his remark, slams BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "rape in India" barb at the Modi government at an election rally in Jharkhand has triggered furious protests from the BJP.

In Lok Sabha on Friday, BJP members sought an apology from him, with Union minister Rajnath Singh stating that leaders like him have no "moral right" to be in Parliament.

Later, during a press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that "Rahul Gandhi made horrendous statement" and that it was a "matter of shame that a senior Congress leader speaks forgetting dignity of women".

The Congress leader however stands by his words. In a video he can be seen reiterating his statement and clarifying exactly what he said.

Watch the video below: