Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 20, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 20, 2021:

1. Watch video: Navjot Singh Sidhu stirs row; calls Imran Khan 'bade bhai' during Kartarpur visit

Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his 'bade bhai' (elder brother) as a reply to PMU CEO Muhammad Latif who had come to welcome him. When Latif said that he has come to welcome Sidhu on behalf of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, to which, Sidhu replied that Khan is like his elder brother. His visit comes after a fresh tussle erupted in Punjab Congress following the exclusion of Sidhu's name from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led delegation comprising of state cabinet ministers that visited the Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday.

2. 12 washed away as heavy rains trigger floods in Andhra Pradesh

At least 12 people were killed and 18 others went missing after three buses of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were stuck in floods triggered by heavy rains in Kadapa district on Friday. Rescue workers pulled out 12 bodies and were searching for the missing people in Rajampet area. The buses were stuck in floodwaters in Mandpalle, Akepadu and Nandaluru villages. The passengers along with drivers and conductors had climbed on the top of the buses. While some were rescued by the local residents, 30 people were feared washed away.

3. 'Now accept truth of Chinese occupation also': Rahul Gandhi tweets a day after PM Modi's announcement on repealing farm laws

A day after the government took a u-turn on farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that "now the truth of Chinese occupation should also be accepted". His remark comes a day after the Centre on Friday announced repealing the three Central farm laws. Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over alleged Chinese incursions in Ladakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repeal of the three agri laws that has triggered a year of protests by farmers, in a dramatic move seen as a climbdown and also apologised to the people over his government not being able to "convince" a section of farmers about the "truth" regarding their benefits.

4. Gujarat: COVID-19 patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation

A 45-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus on May 1 this year, was discharged from a medical facility in Gujarat's Dahod city, after 202 days of hospitalisation, her family members said on Saturday. Geeta Dharmik, whose husband is a railway employee at Dahod, had tested positive for the infection during the second wave of the pandemic on her return from Bhopal, they said. She had to be hospitalised for a total of 202 days before the doctors at Dahod railway hospital decided to discharge her after her recovery, they said.

5. FPJ Legal l 'No positive evidence of conspiracy to commit drug-related offences': HC in its order on Aryan Khan bail

Bombay High Court in the order released today stating reasons for granting bail to Aryan Khan and others said that it found no positive evidence of a conspiracy to commit drug-related offences. As per the report by Live Law, HC noted, "No positive evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences." "Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them,” the court explained the justification behind the bail.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:49 PM IST