Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:50 PM IST

FPJ Legal l 'No positive evidence of conspiracy to commit drug-related offences': HC in its order on Aryan Khan bail

FPJ Web Desk
FPJ Legal l 'No positive evidence of conspiracy to commit drug-related offences': HC in its order on Aryan Khan bail | File Photo

Bombay High Court in the order released today stating reasons for granting bail to Aryan Khan and others said that it found no positive evidence of a conspiracy to commit drug-related offences.

As per the report by Live Law, HC noted, "No positive evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences."

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:50 PM IST
