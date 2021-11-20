FPJ Legal l 'No positive evidence of conspiracy to commit drug-related offences': HC in its order on Aryan Khan bail

Bombay High Court in the order released today stating reasons for granting bail to Aryan Khan and others said that it found no positive evidence of a conspiracy to commit drug-related offences.

As per the report by Live Law, HC noted, "No positive evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:50 PM IST