FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Supriya Sule Dismisses NCP Merger, Shah Rukh Khan's King Story Out?'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. 'Full Stop To Merger Talks': Supriya Sule Rules Out NCP Reunion After Ajit Pawar's Death | VIDEO

Supriya Sule has said discussions about a possible merger between the two NCP factions ended after Ajit Pawar's death. Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare also ruled out a reunion with the Sharad Pawar-led faction, reaffirmed his party's commitment to the NDA and dismissed speculation about MLAs switching sides. (Read more...)

Supriya Sule | ANI

2. 'Why Is Marathi Missing?': NCP Leader Flags Language Bias In Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana', Demands Dub, Re-Release In Maharashtra

NCP leader Babasaheb Patil wrote to Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra seeking a Marathi version of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. The film's reported lineup includes Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, but excludes Marathi. (Read more...)

3. Diwali Firecracker Violations: Mumbai Police Register Over 80 FIRs Across City

Police are acting on citizens' complaints and violations spotted during night patrols. Separate cases have also been registered against unauthorised firecracker sellers across the city. (Read more...)

Representational image | File

4. Noel Tata Warns Tata Sons' Stock Market Listing Could Put Profits Ahead Of Philanthropy

Speaking at a media summit, he pledged constructive engagement with regulators. His remarks come amid disagreements over Tata Sons' ownership, regulatory obligations and Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment. (Read more...)

5. 'Chased Like A Full Movie Scene': Diwali Night Outing Turns Into Nightmare For Gurugram Couple After Mystery Van Nearly Follows Them Home | VIDEO

Shubhan Jain, a Gurugram resident, took to social media to narrate a scary experience he and and his wife faced when the couple was allegedly chased for nearly a kilometre by a car near Sector 70. (Read more...)

@gurgaonpolice @police_haryana @DGPHaryana @TrafficGGM @DC_Gurugram @GauriSarin The guys were stopped by security at the gates and had the audacity to stop there for 20 mins and fight with the security to let him pass.5/N https://t.co/l92DCRp9cI — Shubham Jain (@shubham80793) November 13, 2026

6. Who Is Bhagyashree Tarke? Former Journalist Who Won ₹1 Lakh On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 As Hyderabadi Girl Salma Deewani

Before becoming a theatre actor, Tarke worked as a journalist covering Hyderabad's Old City. An NSD graduate, she has directed several stage productions and made her OTT debut in Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley. (Read more...)

7. Palolem Beach Travel Guide: Unique Things To Do And Must-Visit Places To Explore In South Goa

Goa's Palolem Beach has recently grabbed international attention after being named Asia's best beach in Global Beach Index 2026. Ranked 6th among the world's top 25 beaches, this scenic South Goa destination was also the only Asian beach to make it to the global list. (Read more...)

8. World Diabetes Day 2026: 'Don't Wait For Symptoms,' Expert Explains Why Early Action, Screening And Timely Treatment Matter

World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14 to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention and the importance of timely treatment. (Read more...)

9. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Japan Hockey Team Arrives In Bhopal, Receives Grand Welcome At Raja Bhoj Airport

Japan's women's hockey team arrived in Bhopal on Saturday, November 14, and received a grand welcome at Raja Bhoj Airport ahead of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. (Read more...)

10. 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai With Masala': Shah Rukh Khan's King Story Revealed? Netizens React

A Reddit user has shared a theory suggesting Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will play father and daughter in King. The post claims SRK's character is imprisoned after Abhishek Bachchan's character shoots Deepika Padukone's character. (Read more...)

Shah Rukh Khan's King Plot Revealed? | Instagram

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