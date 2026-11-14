'Why Is Marathi Missing?': NCP Leader Flags Language Bias In Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana', Demands Dub, Re-Release In Maharashtra | File Pic

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana may be gearing up for a multilingual release, but the absence of Marathi from its language lineup has sparked a row in Maharashtra.

Questioning the omission, NCP leader Babasaheb Patil has demanded that the makers introduce a Marathi-dubbed version and organise a fresh theatrical release across the state, arguing that Marathi-speaking audiences should not be left out of a film based on one of India’s most revered epics.

Patil Writes To Namit Malhotra

NCP leader Babasaheb Patil's Letter To Namit Malhotra | Facebook/Balasaheb Patil

Patil, who heads the NCP’s Film and Cultural Department in Maharashtra, has written to producer Namit Malhotra, urging him to address the exclusion. In his letter, Patil highlighted Marathi’s nearly 1,000-year literary and cultural legacy and its recognition as a 'Classical Language'. He argued that leaving it out of a major cinematic project rooted in Indian mythology was unfortunate and failed to give the language the recognition it deserved.

NCP leader Babasaheb Patil's Letter To Namit Malhotra | Facebook/Balasaheb Patil

He also pointed to Maharashtra’s standing as one of the country’s largest theatrical markets, saying audiences across the state should be able to watch the film in their mother tongue. According to Patil, Marathi deserves the same consideration as other regional languages included in the film’s release plan.

Clarifying his position, the NCP leader said his demand was not against any other language or regional version. He maintained that the issue was one of equal respect and representation for Marathi-speaking viewers.

The controversy has surfaced amid reports of an extensive multilingual release strategy for Ramayana. However, the film’s domestic theatrical release has reportedly been planned in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with Marathi missing from the list.

The debate comes as the film reportedly crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office within eight days of its release. The producers are yet to respond publicly to Patil’s demand. No announcement has been made on whether a Marathi-dubbed version or a separate theatrical release in Maharashtra will be considered.

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