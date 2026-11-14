'Chased Like A Full Movie Scene': Diwali Night Outing Turns Into Nightmare For Gurugram Couple After Mystery Van Nearly Follows Them Home | VIDEO

Gurugram Couple Followed By Van For Nearly 1 Km On Diwali Night Near Sector 70, Escapes After Security Guards Intervene | X/ @shubham80793

Beneath the towering high-rises of Gurugram lies a culture of fear. Often dubbed the country's Millennium City, Gurugram has a dark side that even its sparkling lights cannot wash away. The satellite city, which shares its borders with Delhi, frequently ranks high in perception-based crime indices and specific urban crimes within the National Capital Region.

This got highlighted once again after a frightening incident involving a couple in Gurugram surfaced on social media after a van allegedly chased them for nearly a kilometre on Diwali night near Sector 70.

The incident was shared and described by Shubham Jain, a Gurugram resident, who said it was a frightening chase on Diwali night, when a vehicle allegedly followed him and his wife, repeatedly trying to stop their car and eventually reached the gates of their housing society before being blocked by security.

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Chased like a movie scene

Jain shared a series of posts on X along with dashcam (dashboard camera) videos of the incident, which he said took place around 11.55 PM on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70 in Gurugram.

Recounting the series of events, Jain said, "At first I thought it was just someone trying to overtake. Then when the first time the car overtook and the guys tried to get down after abrupt braking in front of the car, I realised something was off. I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates and till that time the car had already tried to cut across and stop me."

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'Still gives me goosebumps as I type this'

Describing the incident, Shubham said, "I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates and till that time the car had already tried to cut across and stop me. It still gives me goosebumps as I type this." According to Jain, the vehicle followed him all the way to the entrance of his society, where security personnel stepped in.

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"The guys were stopped by security at the gates and had the audacity to stop there for 20 mins and fight with the security to let him pass," Jain wrote.

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What really shook the couple was the vehicle nearly reached their residence and wasn't backing off even then.

"The guys were stopped by security at the gates and had the audacity to stop there for 20 mins and fight with the security to let him pass," Jain wrote.

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Gurugram Police responds

The Gurugram Police took note of the incident from Jain's tweet and has asked him to share more details with them directly.

"We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action," Gurugram Police said in their response to Shubham's X post

The incident has become viral on social media and has raised concerns about road safety and the security of people travelling at night.

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