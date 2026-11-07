Gurugram: Trilegal, JSA Get Show-Cause Notices For Violating 50% WFH Rule Amid Rising Air Pollution | Representative image

The Gurugram administration has issued show-cause notices to two prominent law firms, Trilegal and JSA Advocates & Solicitors, for allegedly violating the mandatory 50% work-from-home (WFH) directive imposed to curb rising air pollution across Delhi-NCR.

The action followed surprise inspections at the firms' offices in the Godrej GCR complex in Sector 42, where officials reportedly found that the number of employees physically present exceeded the permitted limit.

Surprise Inspections Reveal Excess Staff At Law Firms

According to reports, a team led by the Badshahpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) conducted surprise checks at the offices of both firms to verify compliance with the WFH directive.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found around 87 employees present at the JSA Advocates & Solicitors office, which has a workforce of approximately 117. This was significantly higher than the permitted limit of around 58 employees.

At Trilegal, around 160 employees were reportedly present against a total workforce of approximately 262, exceeding the permitted physical attendance of around 131 employees.

Following the inspections, both firms were directed to submit written explanations within 24 hours.

Firms Asked To Submit Attendance Records Within 24 Hours

The show-cause notices require the firms to furnish details of their total workforce, biometric and attendance records for the day of inspection, office attendance rosters and information about employees working remotely.

Authorities have warned that failure to comply with the directive could invite action under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act, 2021.

The inspections are part of a wider enforcement drive, with reports indicating that around 15 firms have received similar notices for allegedly violating the mandatory WFH requirement.

Why Has Gurugram Made 50% Work From Home Mandatory?

The directive follows orders issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) amid deteriorating air quality across Delhi-NCR.

Under the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner's order, government and private offices are required to ensure that no more than 50% of their employees attend workplaces physically between November 5 and November 20, 2026. The remaining workforce must operate from home.

Offices have also been instructed to maintain attendance rosters for inspection by authorities.

Read Also ISSO National Athletics Meet Concludes On A High Note At Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram

Industrial establishments and essential services where work-from-home arrangements are not feasible have been exempted from the restrictions.

The measure is aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and traffic congestion during the period when the region typically witnesses a sharp deterioration in air quality.

Authorities are continuing inspections and have also received complaints from the public regarding alleged violations. The administration's enforcement drive comes as part of wider seasonal measures to tackle air pollution across Delhi-NCR.