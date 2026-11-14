'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai With Masala': Shah Rukh Khan's King Story Revealed? Netizens React

Shah Rukh Khan's King Plot Revealed? | Instagram

After Ramayana, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The Siddharth Anand directorial is a multi-starrer and also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and many more actors. The first song of the movie, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, was released on SRK's birthday this year, and now, a Reddit user has shared a theory on the website claiming to reveal the story of King.

The post read, "SRK will be sent by Abhishek to kill Deepika, who is investigating Abhishek's gang and their crimes. But SRK and Deepika fall in love. Deepika is pregnant and they decide to marry. Abhishek crashes the wedding and shoots Deepika. SRK chases Abhishek and kills a bunch of his gang members, but gets caught by the police and is jailed (sic)."

It further read, "Meanwhile, Deepika is heavily injured, but doesn't die immediately. She is taken to the hospital, where she gives birth to Suhana before dying and hand overs that child to Rani Mukherjee. Suhana is raised by Rani Mukherjee and somehow abhishek kills Rani Mukherjee Suhana wants to seek revenge she meets SRK and both go after Abhishek (sic)."

Well, we need to wait for the film to release to know if this Reddit theory is true or not.

Netizens react to King's alleged plot reveal

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Kuch kuch hota hain with Masala (sic)." Another Reddit user wrote, "It will be a typical bollywood masala film.. But I am still keen because SRK is the last of the movie stars.. he may not have many movies left as a lead. Aamir and Sallu are already done and dusted. I will go just to watch SRK doing his thing.. (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Silly story but this is possible considering Siddharth Anand's work. Anil kapoor and many others are working, let us see (sic)." Check out the comments below...

King release date

King is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.

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