'Shah Rukh Khan Ko Main Jihadi Bulaunga...': BJP MLA Ravinder Negi Warns Actor Over Deepika Padukone's Saffron Dress Scene In King Song - Watch

BJP MLA Ravi Negi Warns Shah Rukh Khan Over Deepika Padukone's Saffron Dress Scene In King Song | Instagram / YouTube

Deepika Padukone's saffron dress in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King song Tu Mil Jaaye has created a controversy again. BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, aka Ravi Negi, has warned SRK to remove the part in which Deepika is wearing the saffron dress. He also recollected that three years ago, in Pathaan, Deepika had worn a saffron bikini.

Ravi Negi criticises Shah Rukh Khan

While talking to Dainik Samachar, Negi said, "This is their nature because this is a Shah Rukh Khan film. SRK and all these Jihadi people in this country, they earn money from the country and defame it, and they have a problem with saffron, and Deepika Padukone is just a pawn. These Jihadis are behind this. I will call Shah Rukh Khan a Jihadi. In the Sanatan that we believe in, they wear such clothes and dance indecently."

"Shahrukh Khan agar bhagwa colour wala scene nahi hatate to king ka pure desh me boycott hoga ye warning diya jata hai" We are with BJP East Delhi MLA Ravi Negi in Support to Boycott #King SRK fan's Jashn ki taiyari karo,mithaiya baato, Boycott mahotsav suru hone wala hai🔥🥳 https://t.co/VG8IGwHEy6 — मङ्गु राम (@AakeIdharJhulJa) November 5, 2026

He further said that the same thing had happened three years ago when she had worn an orange bikini. Negi stated that Hindu organisations had protested at that time, and they will protest this time as well.

Ravi Negi warns Shah Rukh Khan

Negi further gave a warning to SRK and said, "We warn Shah Rukh Khan that if this scene is not changed, there will be protests across the country, and no one will tolerate anything against Sanatan Dharma."

Ravi Negi on Dia Mirza-Diwali crackers controversy

The BJP MLA called it a conspiracy and also reacted to Dia Mirza's controversy. He said, "This is a well-planned conspiracy. It's a conspiracy by these people, just like Dia Mirza said not to burst firecrackers on Diwali, but where does their wisdom go on Eid? Where does their wisdom go when goats and sheep are openly sacrificed on Eid, and pieces of their meat fall in the streets?"

He further stated these people should be ashamed as they became celebs with Indian money. Negi said that this is all a conspiracy to defame Sanatan Dharma, and even Deepika should feel ashamed. He once again mentioned that the scene has to be removed or they will oppose SRK openly.

Neither SRK nor Deepika has shared any statement about the controversy.