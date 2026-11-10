'Wear Green Bikini': BJP MLA Ravinder Negi Again Targets Deepika Padukone's Saffron Outfits In Shah Rukh Khan's King

BJP MLA Ravinder Negi once again targeted Deepika Padukone over her saffron-coloured outfits in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. The politician reiterated his demand for the makers to remove the scenes, warning that protests will continue in different parts of the country until his demand is met. He also challenged Bollywood actors to wear green bikinis or sarees instead.

The controversy erupted after the makers unveiled a glimpse of the film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, on Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday. The song features both Shah Rukh and Deepika dressed in saffron outfits.

Speaking to news agency PTI on November 9, Negi accused the makers of attempting to hurt religious sentiments and alleged that the use of saffron outfits was an attempt to defame Sanatan Dharma. He also referred to the controversy surrounding Deepika's saffron bikini in Shah Rukh's 2023 film Pathaan.

“This is the same thing being repeated, the same mistake being made to defame Sanatan Dharma. Saffron is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma, which we believe in across India. These Khan brothers, these Khan people, with their jihadi mindset, have done this repeatedly. Three years ago, in the film ‘Pathaan’, Deepika was made to wear a bikini, which led to an uproar and protests,” he said.

Negi Challenges Bollywood Actors To Wear Green Bikini

Continuing his criticism, the BJP MLA challenged the actors to wear green outfits, claiming that the colour is associated with Muslims. He said such an outfit would test whether they were willing to follow the same approach with another religious association.

“If they have the courage, let them wear a green bikini or a green sari, the colour associated with Muslims, and then dance. But we will not tolerate such acts aimed at defaming Sanatan Dharma,” he added.

Negi also claimed that protests had already started in Maharashtra and would soon extend to Delhi until the makers removed the portions featuring the saffron outfits.

“The protests have started in Maharashtra and will continue in Delhi. The opposition will continue until this scene is removed from the film,” he said.

Ravinder Negi Had Earlier Warned Of Nationwide Protests

Last week, in a conversation with Dainik Samachar, Negi had expressed his displeasure over Deepika's saffron outfit and alleged that the scene was a deliberate attempt to hurt religious sentiments.

“Hum log Shah Rukh Khan ko chetawani dete hain, agar ye scene badla nahi gaya toh pure desh mai pradarshan hoga. Sanatan ke khilaf koi bhi Sanatani sehen nahi karega.”