Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Japan Hockey Team Arrives In Bhopal, Receives Grand Welcome At Raja Bhoj Airport | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Japan's women's hockey team arrived in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, ahead of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The team received a grand welcome at Raja Bhoj Airport as Bhopal prepared to host the international tournament from November 19 to 28.

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Meanwhile, Malaysia's women's hockey team are also preparing to leave for Bhopal for the Asian Champions Trophy. Following their final training camp in Gowalia, the team will look to challenge stronger opponents with a mix of experienced and young players. Ranked 21st in the world, Malaysia will face defending champions India in their opening match on November 19.

Bhopal is all set to host the ninth edition of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.

GILIRAN #MALAYSIANTIGRESS GALAS CABARAN DI PENTAS ASIA! 💪🏻🐯 Skuad hoki wanita negara bakal mengharungi cabaran India 🇮🇳, China 🇨🇳, Korea 🇰🇷, Jepun 🇯🇵 dan Thailand 🇹🇭 dalam saingan #ACT2026WOMEN di Bhopal bermula 19 November ini. Malam tadi mereka telah pun selamat terbang ke Gowalia bagi latihan fasa akhir sebelum kejohanan. Semoga berjaya buat wirawati negara kita! 💪🏼🇲🇾 #SayaSokongHokiMY #BersatuUntukHoki Kredit foto: Malaysian Hockey Confederation — Hokita (@HokitaMY) November 13, 2026

Six of Asia's leading women's hockey teams will compete in the tournament, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

India will enter the tournament as the defending champions and aim to win the title for the third consecutive time.

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WELCOME TO BHOPAL, TEAM JAPAN! 🇯🇵🏑 Japan is the first of the six teams to arrive in Bhopal, landing earlier this morning, as the build-up to Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 gathers pace. The countdown is on, and we look forward to some exciting hockey action! 🔥🏆 📍 Bhopal | November 19–28, 2026 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLp8h (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 14, 2026

Match Schedule

India will begin their campaign against Malaysia on November 19 at 7 pm.

The Indian women's hockey team will then face South Korea on November 21, followed by Thailand on November 22.

India will take on China on November 24 before playing their final league-stage match against Japan on November 25.

China, ranked fourth in the world, will be among the strongest teams in the competition. India are ranked seventh, while Japan hold the 11th position.

South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are ranked 15th, 21st and 28th, respectively.

Japan have previously won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2021, making them one of the experienced teams in the competition.

🏑 भोपाल में जापान की टीम का भव्य स्वागत मध्यप्रदेश विमेंस एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी भोपाल 2026 के लिए विदेशी टीमों के आगमन का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। जापान टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा लेने भोपाल पहुंचने वाली पहली टीम बनी। 📍 भोपाल | 19 से 28 नवंबर 2026 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame https://t.co/WThUBR2lLX — Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh (@MP_DSYW) November 14, 2026

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Finals On November 28

The tournament will feature league-stage matches followed by knockout rounds.

The semi-finals will be played on November 27, while the bronze-medal match and final will take place on November 28.

India have previously won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, 2023 and 2024.

The team will look to continue their winning run and secure another title on home soil.

Free Entry For All Matches

Hockey India has announced free entry for spectators to all matches to encourage more people to attend the tournament and support women's hockey.

However, fans will need to register for digital passes through the official TicketGenie booking platform.

Those unable to attend the matches at the stadium can watch the tournament live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

With the arrival of Japan's women's hockey team in Bhopal, preparations for the international tournament have gathered momentum. The event is expected to attract hockey fans from across Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country.