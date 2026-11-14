Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Japan Hockey Team Arrives In Bhopal, Receives Grand Welcome At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Japan's women's hockey team arrived in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, ahead of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The team received a grand welcome at Raja Bhoj Airport as Bhopal prepared to host the international tournament from November 19 to 28.
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Meanwhile, Malaysia's women's hockey team are also preparing to leave for Bhopal for the Asian Champions Trophy. Following their final training camp in Gowalia, the team will look to challenge stronger opponents with a mix of experienced and young players. Ranked 21st in the world, Malaysia will face defending champions India in their opening match on November 19.
Bhopal is all set to host the ninth edition of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.
Six of Asia's leading women's hockey teams will compete in the tournament, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.
India will enter the tournament as the defending champions and aim to win the title for the third consecutive time.
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Match Schedule
India will begin their campaign against Malaysia on November 19 at 7 pm.
The Indian women's hockey team will then face South Korea on November 21, followed by Thailand on November 22.
India will take on China on November 24 before playing their final league-stage match against Japan on November 25.
China, ranked fourth in the world, will be among the strongest teams in the competition. India are ranked seventh, while Japan hold the 11th position.
South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are ranked 15th, 21st and 28th, respectively.
Japan have previously won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2021, making them one of the experienced teams in the competition.
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Finals On November 28
The tournament will feature league-stage matches followed by knockout rounds.
The semi-finals will be played on November 27, while the bronze-medal match and final will take place on November 28.
India have previously won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, 2023 and 2024.
The team will look to continue their winning run and secure another title on home soil.
Free Entry For All Matches
Hockey India has announced free entry for spectators to all matches to encourage more people to attend the tournament and support women's hockey.
However, fans will need to register for digital passes through the official TicketGenie booking platform.
Those unable to attend the matches at the stadium can watch the tournament live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.
With the arrival of Japan's women's hockey team in Bhopal, preparations for the international tournament have gathered momentum. The event is expected to attract hockey fans from across Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country.