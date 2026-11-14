Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Kashmir Snowfall Likely To Dip Temperatures In MP; Brace For Chill After November 15

MP Weather Update: Cold To Intensify After November 15, Temperatures May Drop Another 2°C | Pinterest

Weather Update Today MP: The impact of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is now being felt in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates that winter is gradually intensifying across the state. Last night, the minimum temperature dropped below 15 degrees Celsius in 20 cities, including Bhopal and Indore.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures may fall by another 2 degrees Celsius over the next five days. This could bring a further increase in the cold wave in Madhya Pradesh.

Karaundi in Katni was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 10.8°C. Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded 11.1°C, while Girwar in Shajapur registered 11.2°C.

Other cities also experienced chilly nights. Indore and Damoh recorded 11.6°C, followed by Chhindwara at 11.8°C and Bhopal at 12°C. Pachmarhi recorded 12.2°C, while Malajkhand and Nowgong registered 12.6°C. The minimum temperature was 13°C in Umaria, 13.4°C in Jabalpur and 14°C in Ujjain.

Cold Likely To Intensify After November 15

Weather trends over the past decade show that nine out of the last ten years witnessed a significant drop in temperatures during the second half of November. A similar trend is expected this year, with cold weather in Madhya Pradesh likely to intensify after November 15.

According to the IMD, a Western Disturbance is currently active over Northwest India, bringing snowfall and rain to mountainous regions. Another weather system is expected to become active from November 15. Once it passes, northerly winds will begin blowing, bringing colder conditions to Madhya Pradesh.

Rain Alert In Madhya Pradesh Is Possible In Eastern Parts

Apart from the falling temperatures, Madhya Pradesh weather forecast also points to the possibility of rain. A low-pressure area is currently active over the Bay of Bengal. If it moves forward, it could bring rainfall to the eastern parts of the state.

The upcoming system may therefore cause changes in weather conditions in some districts. Meanwhile, the IMD expects minimum temperatures to continue falling over the next five days, signalling the arrival of colder nights across Madhya Pradesh.

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