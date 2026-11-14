Diwali Firecracker Violations: Mumbai Police Register Over 80 FIRs Across City | Representational Image

A spate of fire incidents during this year's Diwali celebrations has put the spotlight on the safety risks posed by firecrackers being burst in Mumbai. Amid reports of people suffering injuries and properties being affected, the Mumbai Police have registered more than 80 FIRs across the city against people allegedly violating restrictions on bursting firecrackers.

Police personnel are not only acting on complaints received from citizens but are also initiating action suo motu when they spot violations during night patrolling. The action assumes significance as firecrackers burst in public places and crowded residential areas can pose a risk to pedestrians, motorists and nearby properties.

Khar Police Register FIR Over Firecrackers On 20th Road

In one such incident, the Khar police on Thursday registered an FIR against a man for allegedly bursting firecrackers in a public place at around 3 am on November 12.

According to the police, constable Chetan Gaikwad, 41, a beat marshal, was on patrol duty in Khar West when he spotted a man bursting firecrackers on 20th Road. The activity allegedly caused inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists, while drivers faced difficulties navigating the road. Pieces of firecracker paper were also scattered across the road.

The police registered a case against Akshay Jadhav, a resident of Khar West. A notice was subsequently issued to him, and further investigation is underway.

Santosh Kate, senior police inspector of Khar police station, said, "Police stations across the city have been receiving complaints about people bursting firecrackers. Whenever such complaints are received, the police take action and register cases. At times, police personnel themselves notice people bursting firecrackers in public places during patrolling and initiate action suo motu, particularly when such activities pose a risk to public safety. Notices are issued to the accused in these cases."

FIRs In Kalbadevi And Nepean Sea Road

Other incidents reported across Mumbai include an FIR registered by Azad Maidan Police on November 9 against Avinash Saha, 34, who allegedly burst three rockets on a public road in Kalbadevi. Two rockets reportedly hit passing vehicles, while the third struck a building wall.

In two separate cases on November 11 and 12, Malabar Hill Police registered FIRs against Krishna Dhebe, 45, and Abhay Ghadshi, 36, for allegedly bursting firecrackers on a public road and footpath along Nepean Sea Road.

FIRs Against Unauthorised Firecracker Sellers

Separately, FIRs were also reported against people allegedly selling firecrackers without authorisation in Dadar, Kurla, Andheri and Jogeshwari between November 4 and 9. These cases relate to illegal sales rather than bursting firecrackers and are therefore distinct from the public-safety violations.

Police Action Under DCP, BMC Orders

Meanwhile, the police have been directed to take legal action against those found violating the restrictions on bursting firecrackers in Mumbai.

The action is being taken in accordance with an order dated November 2, 2026, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), who also serves as an Executive Magistrate, and another order dated November 9, 2026, issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Urban Disaster Management Authority.

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