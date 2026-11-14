Diwali 2026: Mumbai Police Register Over 80 FIRs For Firecracker Violations, Take Suo Motu Action During Night Patrols

Mumbai Police intensify action against alleged firecracker violations on public roads and in residential neighbourhoods during Diwali | Representative Image

Mumbai, November 13, 2026: A spate of fire incidents during this year's Diwali celebrations has put the spotlight on the safety risks posed by firecrackers bursting in Mumbai. Amid reports of people suffering injuries and properties being affected, the Mumbai Police have registered more than 80 FIRs across the city against people allegedly violating restrictions on bursting firecrackers.

Police Act On Complaints And Spot Violations

Police personnel are not only acting on complaints received from citizens but are also initiating action suo motu when they spot violations during night patrolling.

The action assumes significance as firecrackers burst in public places and crowded residential areas can pose a risk to pedestrians, motorists and nearby properties.

Khar police registered an FIR on Thursday against a man for allegedly bursting firecrackers on 20th Road around 3 am. Police said constable Chetan Gaikwad, 41, a beat marshal, was on patrol duty in Khar West when he spotted the man setting off crackers. The activity allegedly inconvenienced pedestrians and motorists, making it difficult for drivers to navigate the road.

The police registered a case against Akshay Jadhav, a resident of Khar West. A notice was subsequently issued to him, and further investigation is underway.

Santosh Kate, senior police inspector of Khar police station, said, “Police stations across the city have been receiving complaints about people bursting firecrackers. Whenever such complaints are received, the police take action and register cases. At times, police personnel themselves notice people bursting firecrackers in public places during patrolling and initiate action suo motu, particularly when such activities pose a risk to public safety. Notices are issued to the accused in these cases.”

Several Cases Reported Across Mumbai

Other incidents reported across Mumbai include an FIR registered by Azad Maidan Police on November 9 against Avinash Saha, 34, who allegedly burst three rockets on a public road in Kalbadevi. Two rockets reportedly hit passing vehicles, while the third struck a building wall.

In two separate cases on November 11 and 12, Malabar Hill Police registered FIRs against Krishna Dhebe, 45, and Abhay Ghadshi, 36, for allegedly bursting firecrackers on a public road and footpath along Nepean Sea Road.

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Separately, FIRs were also reported against people allegedly selling firecrackers without authorisation in Dadar, Kurla, Andheri and Jogeshwari between November 4 and 9.

Meanwhile, the police have been directed to take legal action against those found violating the restrictions on bursting firecrackers in Mumbai.

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