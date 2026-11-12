Mumbai Police Book 2 For Bursting Firecrackers On Public Roads In Malabar Hill Despite Ban | File Pic

Mumbai: The Malabar Hill Police have registered two separate cases against two men for allegedly bursting firecrackers on public roads in violation of a prohibitory order issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Both cases were registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

High Court Directions And Police Restrictions

According to the FIR, the action follows directions issued by the Bombay High Court on September 22, 2026, in suo motu Public Interest Litigation No. 1/2026, prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers on public roads, thoroughfares and other specified public places.

In compliance with the court's directions, the Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a prohibitory order on October 5, 2026, banning the bursting or use of firecrackers, fireworks and rockets, as well as the use of laser lights, high-intensity lumen lights and beams at public places. The order came into effect on October 6 and will remain in force until December 4, 2026.

Two Incidents Reported On Nepean Sea Road

In the first incident, which occurred around 10.30 pm on November 11, a police patrolling team spotted Krishna Dabu Dhebe (45), who works as a domestic help, allegedly bursting firecrackers on a public road below Mistry Manor building, opposite Priyadarshini Garden on Nepean Sea Road.

In the second incident, around 12.15 am on November 12, police personnel on patrol allegedly caught Abhay Ramchandra Ghadshi (36), a driver, bursting firecrackers on the footpath outside Bank of Baroda on Nepean Sea Road.

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Separate Cases Registered Under BNS

Both men were taken to the police station for further action, and separate cases were registered against them under Section 223 of the BNS for allegedly disobeying a lawfully promulgated order.

The police said that the prohibitory order had been displayed at prominent public locations within the police station's jurisdiction, and local residents had also been informed about the restrictions. Further investigation in both cases is underway.

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