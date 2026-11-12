Mumbai Police Arrest Makeup Artist & Assistant, Seize 4.2 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹21.13 Crore In Bangur Nagar Drug Bust

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Bangur Nagar Police have arrested two men, including a makeup artist and his assistant, and seized 4,226.97 grams of cocaine worth ₹21.13 crore. The accused have been identified as Phoolchand Ishwardayal Kashyap (31) and his alleged associate Mujahid Ali, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.
Suspect Detained During Police Patrolling
According to the police, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Bangur Nagar Police Station was patrolling Link Road in Goregaon (West) when its team noticed Kashyap behaving suspiciously outside Shivam Cooperative Society on November 2.
During questioning and a subsequent search, the police allegedly recovered 5.97 grams of cocaine worth approximately ₹2.98 lakh from his possession. Suspecting that the accused had stored more narcotics at his residence, the police conducted a search of his house in Madh Village, Malad (West), in the early hours of November 3. During the search, another 672 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹3.36 crore, was recovered, according to the police.
Second Accused Arrested During Investigation
An FIR was registered at Bangur Nagar Police Station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. During the investigation, the police allegedly found that Kashyap was involved in the drug trade along with his associate Mujahid Ali. The police subsequently arrested Ali in connection with the case.
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Cocaine Seizure Valued At ₹21.13 Crore
The total seizure in the case has been reported at 4,226.97 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹21,13,48,500 (₹21.13 crore).
The police are now investigating the source of the cocaine, its intended recipients and whether more people are involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.
The operation was conducted under the guidance of Bangurnagar Senior Police Inspector Jaywant Pawar and Police Inspector (Crime) Yuvraj Dalvi, along with other police personnel.
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