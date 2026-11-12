Mumbai Police Arrest Makeup Artist & Assistant, Seize 4.2 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹21.13 Crore In Bangur Nagar Drug Bust | X - PoliceMahanagar

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Bangur Nagar Police have arrested two men, including a makeup artist and his assistant, and seized 4,226.97 grams of cocaine worth ₹21.13 crore. The accused have been identified as Phoolchand Ishwardayal Kashyap (31) and his alleged associate Mujahid Ali, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Suspect Detained During Police Patrolling

According to the police, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Bangur Nagar Police Station was patrolling Link Road in Goregaon (West) when its team noticed Kashyap behaving suspiciously outside Shivam Cooperative Society on November 2.

बांगुरनगर पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई: 21.13 करोड़ का 4.226 किलो कोकीन जब्त, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार | #Police_Mahanagar मुंबई : बांगुरनगर पुलिस स्टेशन की एंटी टेररिज्म टीम ने गोरेगांव में कार्रवाई करते हुए कुल 4,226.97 ग्राम कोकीन जब्त किया, जिसकी कीमत 21,13,48,500 रुपये बताई गई है।इस मामले में फुलचंद्र ईश्वरदयाल कश्यप (31) और उसके साथी मुजाहिद अली (मध्य प्रदेश निवासी) को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।पुलिस ने आरोपी फुलचंद्र के पास से 5.97 ग्राम कोकीन और मालाड के मढ़ विलेज स्थित उसके घर से 672 ग्राम कोकीन बरामद किया। जांच में उसके साथी मुजाहिद अली की भूमिका भी सामने आई।बांगुरनगर पुलिस स्टेशन में FIR नंबर 1039/2026 के तहत NDPS एक्ट की धारा 8(c) और 21(c) में मामला दर्ज है। ड्रग्स कहां से लाया गया और किसे सप्लाई किया जाना था, इसकी जांच जारी है।यह कार्रवाई पुलिस आयुक्त देवेन भारती, संयुक्त पुलिस आयुक्त मनोजकुमार शर्मा, अपर पुलिस आयुक्त शशी कुमार मीना, DCP पुरुषोत्तम कराड, ACP विनायक चव्हाण, वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक जयवंत पवार और पुलिस निरीक्षक युवराज दळवी के मार्गदर्शन में की गई।कार्रवाई में API महेश कोंड्रभैरी, संदीपान उबाळे, PSI प्रविण पडलवार, श्रीकांत करें तथा पुलिसकर्मी संकपाळ, खेडकर, आवळकर, दळवी और गावित शामिल थे।#BangurNagarPolice #MumbaiPolice #DrugSeizure #Cocaine #NDPSAct #MumbaiCrime #PoliceMahanagar — Police Mahanagar (@PoliceMahanagar) November 12, 2026

During questioning and a subsequent search, the police allegedly recovered 5.97 grams of cocaine worth approximately ₹2.98 lakh from his possession. Suspecting that the accused had stored more narcotics at his residence, the police conducted a search of his house in Madh Village, Malad (West), in the early hours of November 3. During the search, another 672 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹3.36 crore, was recovered, according to the police.

Second Accused Arrested During Investigation

An FIR was registered at Bangur Nagar Police Station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. During the investigation, the police allegedly found that Kashyap was involved in the drug trade along with his associate Mujahid Ali. The police subsequently arrested Ali in connection with the case.

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Cocaine Seizure Valued At ₹21.13 Crore

The total seizure in the case has been reported at 4,226.97 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹21,13,48,500 (₹21.13 crore).

The police are now investigating the source of the cocaine, its intended recipients and whether more people are involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Bangurnagar Senior Police Inspector Jaywant Pawar and Police Inspector (Crime) Yuvraj Dalvi, along with other police personnel.

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