Woman Booked For Allegedly Extorting ₹2 Crore & Flat By Threatening To File False Sexual Assault Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BKC police have registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly blackmailing a 29-year-old real estate developer by threatening to implicate him in a rape case unless he paid her Rs 2 crore and a 2BHK flat in Bandra. The woman, identified as Prerna Lohar, is also accused of threatening to kill him and circulating their intimate photographs among his relatives in an attempt to malign his reputation.

Initial Meetings And Financial Assistance

According to the FIR, the complainant, a Goregaon resident, first came in contact with the woman at a party at the Peninsula Hotel on July 18. She allegedly obtained his contact details through his manager and subsequently expressed her desire to meet him.

The two met at Paradise by Tunga Hotel in MIDC on July 24. During the meeting, the woman, who identified herself as Prerana Lohar, allegedly told the complainant that she was a belly dancer and was facing financial difficulties. She reportedly sought an iPhone and Rs 50,000, which the complainant claims he provided as financial assistance.

The complainant further stated that they subsequently entered into a consensual physical relationship and met several times at different hotels in Mumbai. He alleged that the accused woman would take at least Rs 50,000 from him on each occasion.

Alleged Demands And Threats Escalate

The matter allegedly took an ugly turn on September 6, when the two went shopping at Jio World Drive Mall in BKC. Lohar allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore and a 2BHK flat in Bandra, threatening to file a rape case if he failed to meet her demands.

According to the complainant, she subsequently continued threatening him through WhatsApp messages and calls. On October 15, she allegedly demanded either marriage or Rs 2 crore and a flat in Andheri. She also allegedly threatened to send him to jail by filing a false case and circulated their private photographs to his relatives.

On October 24, Lohar allegedly took him to a hotel in Oshiwara and pressured him to purchase a flat at Windsor Grand Residences. She reportedly threatened to make their intimate photographs and videos public if he refused.

Threats At Complainant's Residence

The complainant further alleged that on November 3, the accused woman arrived at his Goregaon residence carrying a liquor bottle and threatened him in front of his wife. She allegedly asked him to leave his wife and live with her, or pay Rs 2 crore, failing which she threatened to kill him with the bottle. Fearing for his safety, he allegedly handed over Rs 8 lakh in cash.

On November 8, the complainant approached the BKC police station to lodge a complaint. However, Lohar allegedly called him and threatened to implicate him in cases under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA) and human trafficking laws.

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Police Trap Fails To Secure Arrest

The following day, a meeting was arranged at Hotel Udipi 2 in BKC for the payment of Rs 2 lakh. The police had allegedly laid a trap at the hotel. The complainant reached the spot along with his manager and panch witness Sameer Shivaji Sondkar. Lohar allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh, which the complainant handed over out of fear of being implicated in a criminal case.

However, as the complainant failed to give the pre-arranged signal to the police after handing over the money, the officers could not apprehend her, and she allegedly left with the cash.

The BKC police have registered an FIR against a woman who identified herself as Prerana Lohar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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