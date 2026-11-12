Mumbai Crime News: 2 Held, Including Juvenile, In Connection With Kurla Murder Case | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have arrested a 20-year-old man and detained a juvenile in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Vinod Mallappa Pawar, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) garbage collection worker, who was shot dead in Kurla West’s Makadwala Compound area over alleged previous enmity.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kumar alias Nihal Pawar, 20, while the 17-year-old juvenile has been sent to an observation home.

BMC Worker Shot Dead In Kurla

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 12.40 pm on Wednesday. The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, based on a complaint filed by Ganesh Laxman Pawar, 20, who works as a substitute worker on a BMC garbage collection vehicle.

In his statement to the police, Ganesh said that he was accompanying Vinod to a public toilet located beneath a bridge in the area. While the two were returning home, Kumar alias Nihal Pawar and the juvenile allegedly opened fire on Vinod from behind near an iron staircase beside the toilet. Vinod collapsed on the spot.

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Accused Allegedly Threatened Eyewitness

The accused then allegedly pointed their firearm at Ganesh and threatened him, warning that he too would be killed if he disclosed the incident to anyone. They subsequently fled from the spot.

Terrified by the incident, Ganesh ran towards the toilet and later went home. He informed an acquaintance about the firing, following which the latter visited Vinod’s residence and alerted his family members.

Vinod’s family rushed to the spot and took him to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

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Police Recover Pistol And Examine CCTV

The police conducted a spot inspection and recovered a broken pistol from the scene. After examining CCTV footage and analysing technical evidence, with the assistance of informers, the police traced and detained two suspects. During the investigation, one of them was found to be a minor, while Kumar alias Nihal Pawar was formally arrested.

The police are investigating the motive behind the murder, the source of the firearm allegedly used in the crime and whether other persons were involved in the conspiracy.

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