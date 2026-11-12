Naigaon Local Train Horror As Woman Loses Left Arm After Being Allegedly Pushed Off Moving Train, 53-Year-Old Accused Arrested | File Photo

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman lost her left arm below the elbow after a 53-year-old man allegedly molested her and pushed her off a moving local train at Naigaon station on November 4. The woman was travelling from Borivali to Virar when the incident took place. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Bhayandar, arrested the accused on November 9 after examining CCTV footage from multiple locations.

Woman Allegedly Pushed Off Local Train

According to the police, the married woman, a resident of Naigaon, had boarded the compartment reserved for persons with disabilities as the local train was overcrowded. The accused, who was travelling in the same compartment, allegedly began molesting her. When she objected and confronted him, an argument broke out between the two. The confrontation reportedly continued even after the train reached Naigaon station.

#Mumbai : WOMAN LOSES ARM AFTER RESISTING MOLESTATIONA 53year old man allegedly molested a 20year old woman on a local train & pushed her off after she objected. Her left arm was amputated. Accused Jitendra Hirmukhe was arrested #Mumbailocaltrain #WomensSafety #CrimeNews https://t.co/PTjbnDVEJ8 — IND AXIS (@O7AXIS) November 12, 2026

The accused allegedly pushed the woman off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches. As she struggled to get up, the train started moving and ran over her left hand. The incident occurred at around 7.04 pm on November 4. She was found injured on Platform No. 1 and was immediately rushed to Janseva Hospital in Vasai for emergency treatment. She was later shifted to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors had to amputate her left arm below the elbow due to the severity of her injuries.

Victim's Statement Reveals Alleged Assault

Initially, the incident was treated as an accidental fall. However, during her detailed statement recorded at Cooper Hospital on November 6, the woman told the police that she had been molested and pushed off the train by an unidentified passenger. This disclosure changed the course of the investigation and led the railway police to examine the case as an alleged assault.

The GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) jointly launched a search to identify the accused. Investigators examined CCTV footage from several locations and traced the suspect. Police said the accused had allegedly covered his face with a handkerchief while fleeing from the spot in an attempt to avoid identification.

Accused Arrested After CCTV Investigation

"We examined CCTV footage from various locations and managed to identify and arrest the accused, who had covered his face with a handkerchief," said Ganpat Tumbada, Senior Police Inspector, Bhayandar Railway Police Station.

The 53-year-old accused, a resident of Naigaon East in Palghar district, was arrested on November 9 and is currently in GRP custody. A case has been registered under Sections 74, 117(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The investigation is underway.

Concerns Over Women Commuters' Safety

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of women commuters in Mumbai's suburban railway network, particularly in overcrowded compartments. Western Railway has urged passengers to report harassment and suspicious activities to railway authorities or through Rail Madad.

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Timeline Of The Incident

November 4, around 7.04 pm –

Woman travelling from Borivali to Virar is allegedly molested inside a local train.

November 4 –

Following an argument at Naigaon station, accused allegedly pushes her off the train. Woman falls between two coaches; train runs over her left hand. She is taken to Janseva Hospital, Vasai.

November 4 onwards

Woman is shifted to Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, for further treatment. Her left arm is amputated below the elbow.

November 6

During her statement at Cooper Hospital, she reveals the alleged molestation and assault.

November 6 onwards

GRP Bhayandar and RPF Vasai Road jointly investigate and examine CCTV footage.

November 9

The 53-year-old accused, a Naigaon East resident, is arrested by GRP Bhayandar.

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