Palghar To Mark Birsa Munda's 151st Birth Anniversary With Week-Long Tribal Pride Celebrations From November 12 To 18 | X - bjpneelrao

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district administration will organise a week-long series of programmes from November 12 to 18 to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda under the Janjatiya Gaurav Seva Saptah 2026 initiative.

The programmes are being organised jointly by the district administration and the Tribal Development Department, through the Integrated Tribal Development Projects (ITDP) of Jawhar and Dahanu, with a focus on the social, economic, educational and cultural development of tribal communities.

The initiative aims to honour Birsa Munda’s legacy and his struggle to protect water, forests and land against British rule. It also seeks to promote awareness about government welfare schemes, improve access to administrative services and encourage the overall development of tribal communities.

Week-Long Celebrations Begin November 12

The celebrations will begin on November 12 with a press conference at the District Collector’s Office. On November 13, Forest Minister and Palghar district guardian minister will distribute cheques to beneficiaries selected under the Nucleus Budget and other government schemes.

On November 14, cleanliness drives and Deepotsav programmes will be organised at tribal memorials and public locations across municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the district.

State-Level Programme At Raj Bhavan

A major state-level programme marking Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and Tribal Pride Day will be held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on November 15 in the presence of the Governor, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra. A rally will also be organised in Jawhar, along with a grand programme at Rajiv Gandhi Maidan.

Aadhaar And Government Document Assistance Camps

On November 16, camps providing Aadhaar card services and assistance with various government documents will be organised at six locations across the district. These include the government Ashram School at Savane in Talasari, the aided Ashram School at Ashagad in Dahanu, the multipurpose community hall at Raitale in Jawhar, the Gram Panchayat offices at Sarashi in Vikramgad and Khavte in Mokhada, and Khupari in Wada.

Health and nutrition awareness camps will be jointly organised by the Health and Agriculture Departments on November 17 at primary health centres across the district.

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Tribal Empowerment Day To Conclude Celebrations

The week-long celebrations will conclude on November 18 with Tribal Economic, Educational and Social Empowerment Day. The concluding programme will be held at the ITDP project office auditorium in Jawhar and the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office auditorium in Dahanu.

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar and ITDP Project Officer P.K. Siddharth Ramkumar have outlined the programme schedule and appealed for public participation in the celebrations.

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