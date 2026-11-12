Mumbai BMC Removes 12,396 Illegal Banners And Posters During Festive Season Drive; Only 15 FIRs Filed

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: The BMC removed 12,396 illegal banners and posters across Mumbai between October 8 and November 12, 2026, as part of its drive against unauthorised hoardings and publicity material in the city.
Religious and social banners dominated the BMC’s festive-season crackdown, with 7,008 unauthorised banners, boards and posters removed, accounting for 57 per cent of the total action. Political parties followed with 3,591 removals, while commercial advertisers accounted for 1,567.
Despite sending 145 letters to police stations, the BMC saw only 15 FIRs or prosecutions filed.
Mayor Warns Against Defacement Of Public Infrastructure
Speaking on the action against illegal banners, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said she recently spotted unauthorised banners, posters and hoardings on the newly constructed Sion flyover, obstructing traffic signals and directional signboards.
Tawde said she stopped her vehicle and immediately summoned civic officials to address the issue, as the unauthorised displays were inconveniencing motorists. She warned that defacement of newly constructed public infrastructure and flyovers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
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Category-Wise Breakdown Of Illegal Displays
According to BMC data, the removals included:
Banners: 7,640
Political: 1,959
Commercial: 1,141
Religious/Social: 4,540
Boards: 3,869
Political: 1,506
Commercial: 405
Religious/Social: 1,958
Posters: 657
Political: 126
Commercial: 21
Religious/Social: 510
Wall defacement: 11
Flags: 219
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