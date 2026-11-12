Mumbai BMC Removes 12,396 Illegal Banners And Posters During Festive Season Drive; Only 15 FIRs Filed

The BMC's festive-season crackdown targeted unauthorised publicity material, including religious, social, political and commercial displays across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: The BMC removed 12,396 illegal banners and posters across Mumbai between October 8 and November 12, 2026, as part of its drive against unauthorised hoardings and publicity material in the city.

Religious and social banners dominated the BMC’s festive-season crackdown, with 7,008 unauthorised banners, boards and posters removed, accounting for 57 per cent of the total action. Political parties followed with 3,591 removals, while commercial advertisers accounted for 1,567.

Despite sending 145 letters to police stations, the BMC saw only 15 FIRs or prosecutions filed.

Mayor Warns Against Defacement Of Public Infrastructure

Speaking on the action against illegal banners, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said she recently spotted unauthorised banners, posters and hoardings on the newly constructed Sion flyover, obstructing traffic signals and directional signboards.

Tawde said she stopped her vehicle and immediately summoned civic officials to address the issue, as the unauthorised displays were inconveniencing motorists. She warned that defacement of newly constructed public infrastructure and flyovers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

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Category-Wise Breakdown Of Illegal Displays

According to BMC data, the removals included:

Banners: 7,640 Political: 1,959 Commercial: 1,141 Religious/Social: 4,540

Boards: 3,869 Political: 1,506 Commercial: 405 Religious/Social: 1,958

Posters: 657 Political: 126 Commercial: 21 Religious/Social: 510

Wall defacement: 11

Flags: 219

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