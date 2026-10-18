BMC Removes Over 52,000 Illegal Banners, Posters From Across Mumbai Since January, Police File Four FIRs

The BMC said it removed over 52,000 illegal banners and posters from across the city since January | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Saturday that it removed 52,448 banners, flex boards and posters from different parts of Mumbai between January 1 and October 16 as part of a campaign against illegal advertisements in public places.

From October 8 to October 16, the civic body carried out a special drive, as part of which it seized 3,537 illegal banners, posters and flags from across the city.

Four FIRs filed

The municipal corporation also said that four first information reports have been registered at police stations in response to complaints by its licencing department. Separately, 333 complaints have been filed with the police for further legal action.

The BMC has directed officials to promptly remove unauthorised advertisements from public places on receiving complaints from citizens, a press note stated on Saturday. The civic body is also considering a proposal to make QR (Quick Response) codes mandatory on authorised advertisement banners, so that their validity can easily be verified and they can be distinguished from unauthorised hoardings.



Mayor announces 'zero tolerance drive'

The action came after Mayor Ritu Tawde announced a “zero-tolerance” drive against Mumbai’s illegal flex banners, hoardings, posters and stickers.

Watch this video on the BMC's anti-encroachment drive aimed at reclaiming footpaths for pedestrians:

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