'Flex-Free Mumbai For 365 Days': Mayor Ritu Tawde Takes To Streets As BMC Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Banners, Removes 2,291 Displays In 6 Days | Video | X / @mybmc

Mumbai: In a hands-on push to rid Mumbai of illegal banners, posters and flex hoardings, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday personally removed unauthorised advertisements from her own municipal ward in Ghatkopar East, launching a citywide campaign against visual pollution.

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Under the slogan “Clay Ganpati for 10 Days, Flex-Free Mumbai for 365 Days”, the mayor recently announced a special drive to remove illegal flex banners, posters and stickers, urging all political parties to cooperate.

Tawde began the campaign on Wednesday morning by taking to the streets around Jhulelal Chowk (Vikrant Circle) and Garodia Nagar in Ghatkopar East, within the BMC's N Ward. She personally removed unauthorised advertising boards, banners and posters, while civic officials cleared the remaining illegal displays in the area.

Meanwhile, the BMC administration removed 2,291 banners and posters between October 8 and 13, under the special drive. As per civic data, the BMC removed 436 banners, 226 boards and 49 posters put up by political parties during the period. This was followed by the removal of 258 commercial banners, 111 boards and 12 posters.

Complaint letters were sent to the police in 13 cases, and FIRs were registered in four cases. A senior civic official said, “The drive is an ongoing process and will continue, as several banners are put up across the city during the festive season.”

Between January and September 2026, the BMC’s Licence Department removed 40,172 unauthorised advertisements across Mumbai. These included 19,409 political, 14,133 religious and 6,630 commercial advertisements, with political and religious publicity accounting for over 83% of the total.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ritu Tawde has also directed officials to maintain strict surveillance to prevent fresh unauthorised banners from appearing. Personnel from the licensing, maintenance and encroachment removal departments participated in the operation.

The mayor has instructed the civic administration to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against illegal banners and plastic displays. She has also written to the administration seeking stringent enforcement measures and is reaching out to leaders of all political parties to secure their participation in the campaign.

The proposed measures include making QR codes mandatory on authorised hoardings, blacklisting printers and agencies involved in producing banners without permission, and ensuring that citizens’ complaints are addressed within 72 hours.

Appealing for sustained public participation, Tawde said the environmental awareness promoted through the use of clay idols during Ganeshotsav should extend throughout the year.

“Just as we prioritised clay idols during Ganeshotsav to set an example in environmental conservation, it is the duty of every citizen and elected representative to keep Mumbai free from plastic and flex waste throughout the year,” she said.

She urged elected representatives across party lines, political workers, organisations and citizens to take similar initiatives in their respective localities to preserve the city’s appearance and civic discipline.

The campaign aims to make the removal of illegal banners a sustained citywide effort rather than a one-off exercise, with the mayor calling for coordinated action by political parties and the civic administration.