Mumbai Sessions Court Fines Mayor Ritu Tawde ₹1,000 For Absence In 2016 School Teacher ‘Assault’ Case

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde faces a ₹1,000 penalty after missing another hearing in the decade-old case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: The sessions court on Wednesday pulled up Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde over her absence in a 2016 case alleging assault of teachers at an Urdu-medium municipal school, imposing a Rs 1,000 fine and warning that her bail could be cancelled and a warrant issued if she failed to appear at the next hearing.

Tawde’s counsel Durga Rajput sought permanent exemption from personal appearance, citing the Mayor’s busy schedule at BMC events. Public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar opposed the plea, pointing out that the case is seven years old.

Court Warns Of Further Action

The court noted that a Rs 300 fine had already been imposed on Tawde at the hearing for non-appearance, when she was directed to appear on Wednesday. She again failed to appear. The court allowed her personal exemption for one day but imposed the Rs 1,000 fine, payable to the government.

The court said the incident was from 2016, the chargesheet was filed in 2017 and the case was committed to the sessions court in 2019. It observed that the accused’s continuous absence reflected their behaviour to protract the trial, while charges had not been framed.

Permanent Exemption After Charges

It said permanent exemption could be sought after charges were framed, subject to Tawde agreeing to the trial proceeding in her absence and not challenging identification or allowing witnesses to return without cross-examination.

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Tawde and six others were booked by Vakola police over allegations that they entered a BMC-run Urdu-medium school while protesting the transfer of a teacher suffering from cancer. The group allegedly abused management staff and assaulted two teachers.

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