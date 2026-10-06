Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Calls For Conserving Water As Maharashtra Plans 10% Cut From October 16 | VIDEO

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Calls For Water Conservation As Maharashtra Plans 10% Cut From October 16 Amid Drought-Like Conditions | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday urged residents to save water and support drought-hit parts of Maharashtra, saying that although Mumbai currently has around 96% water availability in its catchment areas, the city cannot remain isolated from the water crisis affecting other parts of the state.

Her remarks come amid plans to introduce a minimum 10% water cut across urban and local bodies in Maharashtra from October 16 as part of conservation measures to prepare for a drought-like situation.

Speaking to reporters, Tawde said, “Technically, there isn't a crisis in Mumbai itself. However, Mumbai and Maharashtra are one. If farmers across Maharashtra are facing water scarcity—with 265 talukas experiencing drought—we must support them.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Water cut in mumbai 10%, BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "As of today, 96% of the water required for Mumbai is available in the catchment area. Technically, there isn't a crisis in Mumbai itself. However, Mumbai and Maharashtra are one. If farmers across Maharashtra are facing water scarcity—with 265 talukas experiencing drought—we must support them..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026

Mayor Urges Mumbaikars To Save Water

Tawde said the withdrawal of the monsoon and rising temperatures have created concerns about water availability and environmental conditions across Maharashtra.

“Temperatures have risen, affecting catchment areas and causing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to increase,” she added.

Amid drought concerns across the state, Tawde appealed to Mumbaikars to reduce unnecessary water consumption and focus on increasing greenery.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "We hoped for returning rains, but reports indicate the monsoon has departed, leading to drought-like conditions across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Temperatures have risen, affecting catchment areas and causing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to increase..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026

She also stressed the need to closely monitor construction and development activities to address the deteriorating air quality.

Minimum 10% Water Cut From October 16

The Maharashtra government has begun detailed planning for the management of available water resources up to August 31, 2027, amid concerns over reduced rainfall and water availability, reports said.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has directed urban local bodies to implement a minimum 10% water cut from October 16 as part of measures to prepare for possible water scarcity.

Municipal corporations, municipalities and other local bodies have also been asked to launch special drives to detect and prevent water leakage.

The measures come against the backdrop of a drought being declared in several parts of Maharashtra, with the state identifying around 265 talukas as drought-affected.

Despite Mumbai's comparatively comfortable water position at present, Tawde urged residents to view conservation as a statewide responsibility and reduce water consumption wherever possible.

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