Mumbai: BMC Invites Public Objections To Mulund East Petrol Pump Proposal On Land Reserved For Sports Complex

The BMC is seeking public feedback on a proposal to replace land reserved for a sports complex and stadium in Mulund East with a petrol pump | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: The BMC has invited public objections and suggestions over a controversial proposal to replace a sports complex/stadium reservation on part of a plot in Mulund East with a petrol pump.

Citizens have just 30 days to make their voices heard before the proposal is forwarded to the state government for final approval. The proposal had faced stiff resistance from opposition parties.

Sports Reservation Proposed For Petrol Pump

The BMC proposes to scrap the 4,247.50-sq-metre reservation for a sports complex and stadium in Mulund East under the Development Plan 2034 and replace it with a petrol pump, reportedly citing the absence of a pump in the area and residents’ demands.

Despite opposition from the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), the proposal was cleared in the BMC’s Improvement Committee and civic House last month. Public objections are now being invited before the proposal goes to the state government for final approval.

However, local activist and advocate Sagar Devre is preparing to file a PIL seeking restoration of the reservation. Devre questioned the rationale behind the move, pointing out that another plot is already reserved for a petrol pump.

He also highlighted an apparent contradiction in the civic administration’s position: “While the BMC’s Gardens Department has reportedly expressed no objection to the change because no existing garden, playground or recreational facility occupies the land, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Gardens) has suggested that the sports complex/stadium reservation should preferably be retained or relocated elsewhere,” Devre said.

Opposition Questions Land Allocation

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padwal also raised objections to the proposal, questioning the allocation of 40,000 sq ft of land for a petrol pump that requires only 7,000 sq ft. He also expressed concern over the proposed petrol pump’s proximity to a school in the area.

“When a school is located nearby, how can a petrol pump be allowed in its vicinity? If reservations are altered in this manner, what is the purpose of having a Development Plan designed to meet the needs of the area?” he questioned.

Congress corporators had called for exploring alternative government, commercial, industrial and highway-side plots for the petrol pump before sacrificing land reserved for a sports complex.

Existing Petrol Pump Reservation Leased

The 33,327-sq-m government plot has multiple civic reservations under the 2034 Development Plan, including a municipal office, playground, school, police chowky and petrol pump.

However, a December 8, 2025, letter from the Collector to the BMC states that the 2,098-sq-m plot reserved for a petrol pump has already been leased to Mahanagar Gas Limited for a CNG station.

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Citizens Invited To File Objections

Meanwhile, citizens can submit their objections to the Chief Engineer (Development Planning), BMC, 5th Floor, Extension Building, Municipal Headquarters, Mahapalika Marg, Fort, Mumbai – 400001.

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