Mumbai: BMC Removes 180 Structures To Clear Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project Alignment

The BMC’s demolition drive at Khindipada-Sonapur has cleared almost the entire obstructed GMLR alignment within S ward, paving the way for road widening | File Photo

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday removed 180 structures obstructing the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project at Khindipada-Sonapur in the S ward, clearing almost the entire stretch of the project alignment within the ward limits.

The 12.20-km-long GMLR, a crucial east-west corridor, is being developed in four phases and includes road construction, an underground tunnel and flyovers. The latest demolition drive will facilitate road widening and subsequent construction, helping ease traffic congestion between Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs.

Debris Clearance Underway

With nearly all structures obstructing the project within the S ward removed, the BMC is now clearing demolition debris to make the site available for road widening and subsequent construction. The civic body said work was underway to ensure the space is handed over for the next phase within the stipulated timeframe.

Of the project-affected people, 108 eligible residents have been rehabilitated, the BMC said.

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Civic Teams Deployed For Demolition

The demolition drive was conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone VI) and led by the S ward Assistant Commissioner. More than 30 BMC engineers and 100 civic employees were deployed in the drive, along with four Poklen excavators, four JCB machines and 10 dumpers. Around 90 police personnel were deployed at the site.

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