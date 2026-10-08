Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Demolishes 28 Structures For Delayed Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road Widening

Civic authorities clear structures near Jhunjhunwala College as work advances on Ghatkopar’s long-delayed road connectivity project | File Photo

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The BMC has stepped up action on the long-delayed widening of the Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR), demolishing 28 structures near Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar.

The latest clearance follows the demolition of nearly 60 structures last year, but the project still faces a major hurdle, with around 250 affected structures lining both sides of the road.

Road Widening And Bridge Work

The civic body is building a 15.25-metre-wide road alongside Ghatkopar (West) railway station to connect Jhunjhunwala College with the AGLR. At the same time, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) is rebuilding a 216-metre-long, 11-metre-wide rail overbridge, linking the Golibar Road junction near LBS Marg with the Eastern Express Highway. The bridge will have three lanes in each direction.

Civic authorities clear structures near Jhunjhunwala College as work advances on Ghatkopar’s long-delayed road connectivity project | File photo

However, encroachments along the proposed approach roads have slowed both projects, despite the bridge work order being issued in 2022. The original completion target of end-2025 has now slipped to June 2027.

An N Ward official said the encroachments are being removed in phases, based on rehabilitation arrangements for affected occupants. The projects are expected to ease traffic congestion in Ghatkopar and strengthen east–west connectivity across the suburb.

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Footpath Encroachments Cleared

Meanwhile, under its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign, the BMC’s F South ward cleared encroachments along the footpaths near D.G. Mahajani and Jerbai Wadia Road in Sewri.

The drive removed 7 unauthorised shops, 15 temporary tarpaulin sheds, 2 unauthorised platforms, 4 abandoned material storage spots and 20 hawkers, restoring clear passage for pedestrians.

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