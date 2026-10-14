Mumbai: BMC Worker Dies In Fatal Ghatkopar Crash; CCTV Installed By Him Captures Exact Moments Of Accident

Representational image | file pic

Mumbai: A CCTV camera installed by 36-year-old BMC contractual worker Vikram Shantaram Bhalekar captured the accident that claimed his life in Ghatkopar East on October 10, but police are yet to identify the vehicle or its driver. Bhalekar was on a break during his night shift when a speeding four-wheeler allegedly ran over him, dragged him for 10–15 feet and fled the spot.

The accident occurred on the Eastern Express Highway service road near Adani Tower. Bhalekar, who maintained batteries and other equipment on BMC clean-up vehicles, was reportedly sitting on a divider when the vehicle struck him, reported Mid-Day. He was away from the main carriageway when the crash occurred.

The post-mortem examination revealed that Bhalekar’s skull had been completely crushed, while the left side of his body had suffered extensive injuries. Tyre marks were also found on his body.

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Worked Multiple Jobs To Support Family

Bhalekar’s brothers, Jitendra and Yogesh, said he worked multiple jobs to support his wife and six-year-old daughter. Apart from his contractual work with the BMC, he had worked as an electrician, a Wi-Fi operator and a Ganpati idol decorator, often juggling morning, evening and night shifts.

“He worked hard because he had a family to look after,” said Jitendra, his elder brother, as quoted by Mid-Day. Yogesh, the eldest of the three brothers, said Vikram was known for being humble and helpful.

The family learnt about the accident through another worker who found Bhalekar lying in a pool of blood at the spot. His brothers questioned how a vehicle could strike him while he was sitting on the divider and alleged that the road lacked adequate safety measures.

A day before his death, Bhalekar had helped decorate his local Devi pandal ahead of the idol’s sthapna, his brothers said. He enjoyed embellishing Ganpati and Devi idols with decorative stones and rhinestones.

The family is seeking justice and compensation, saying Bhalekar was the sole breadwinner supporting his wife and young daughter. “The six-year-old girl and her mother are now left without their sole support. We want justice for Vikram and compensation for his family,” Jitendra said, according to the report.

Four Special Teams Formed To Nab Accused Driver

Pant Nagar police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 134(A), 134(B) and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

No functioning CCTV camera had captured the suspected vehicle’s number plate, and there were no eyewitnesses who could identify the vehicle or its driver. The footage from Bhalekar’s camera captured the crash, but its poor clarity has prevented the cops from identifying even the vehicle’s make. Senior Inspector Lata Sutar of Pant Nagar police station stated that four special teams had been formed to investigate the case on priority.

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