Mumbai's Ghatkopar ROB Design Changed Midway; 3 Pier Caps To Be Partially Demolished, Rebuilt After 30% Work Done

Ongoing work at proposed Ghatkopar ROB | Kamal Mishra FPJ

Mumbai: The design of Mumbai’s under-construction Ghatkopar Road Overbridge (ROB) has been revised midway through construction, with three pier caps set to be partially demolished and rebuilt at a higher level. The change, being made after around 30 per cent of the work had already been completed, is aimed at separating local traffic from vehicles travelling between Andheri and the Eastern Express Highway.

Details On The Revised Plan

Under the revised plan, the bridge will have a two-tier arrangement. A lower-level ROB will cater to local east-west traffic, while the main cable-stayed bridge will be raised by a few metres and widened to three lanes in each direction to handle through traffic, as reported by The Times of India.

The pier caps identified as R, RP16 and RP17 will be modified to accommodate the new secondary ROB at the existing road level between Shreyas (LBS) Junction and Pant Nagar Junction.

Existing ROB Being Reconstructed

The existing ROB on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road is being demolished and reconstructed after being declared dilapidated. The original proposal called for a cable-stayed bridge as the main east-west connection.

According to a senior Maha Rail official, the redesign was undertaken to address both present and future traffic requirements, with the structure being planned for a lifespan of around 80–100 years.

Also Watch:

Revised Design Aids Local Traffic

Under the earlier design, the proposed 2+2 lane carriageway crossing LBS Junction would have required residents travelling between the western and eastern sides to move towards Shreyas Junction, take a U-turn and then proceed towards Ghatkopar East, and vice versa.

The revised design is intended to provide a direct route for such local movements through the lower-level ROB. The elevated cable-stayed bridge, meanwhile, will cater primarily to longer-distance traffic travelling between the Andheri side and the Eastern Express Highway.

The change is also expected to benefit residents accessing schools, markets, hospitals, the railway station and the ward office located on the eastern side. By separating local and through traffic, the redesigned bridge is expected to reduce the mixing of vehicles using the busy Ghatkopar corridor.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/