Mumbai BJP MLA Parag Shah With ₹3,383 Crore Assets Turns Beggar For One Day In Ghatkopar, Looks Unrecognisable; Know Why He Did It

Mumbai BJP MLA Parag Shah With ₹3,383 Crore Assets Turns Beggar For One Day In Ghatkopar |

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP MLA Parag Shah, one of the state's wealthiest legislators, recently gave up his security, vehicle and expensive belongings to spend several hours dressed as a beggar on the streets of Ghatkopar, saying the unusual experience gave him a glimpse of the 'reality of life'.

ये हैं मुंबई के घाटकोपर से BJP के पूर्व विधायक पराग शाह। इन्होंने भिखारी का वेश धारण किया और घाटकोपर की सड़कों पर घूमे। सड़कों पर झाड़ू लगाई, भीख मांगी।



दरअसल, एक जैन मुनि से प्रेरित होकर उन्होंने अपनी पहचान बदली थी। जैन मुनि ने कहा था कि आपके वैभव से आपकी पहचान होती है। अगर… pic.twitter.com/nhPSNSbo4H — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) September 15, 2026

Visuals of the Ghatkopar East MLA in the disguise of a beggar has gone viral on social media. Shah undertook the exercise on the advice of Jain spiritual guru Namramuni during the ongoing special Jain religious period. He underwent makeup to ensure that people did not recognise him and then walked around Ghatkopar seeking alms.

₹5,000+ crore MLA seen begging on Mumbai streets! 😲



Ghatkopar MLA Parag Shah was seen begging on the streets in a video that has gone viral on social media.



▪️Shah is among India’s richest MLAs, with assets reportedly worth over ₹5,000 crore.



▪️The unusual act was… pic.twitter.com/RGjSRWYl3O — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) September 15, 2026

Shah later said the experience made him reflect on how people's behaviour changes when a person's social status is unknown. “All the respect and honour, the people who line up to meet you, the same people, when I go to them, become taller than me. So, that is the reality of life,” he said.

Shah Recounts Generosity Of Mumbaikars

During his time on the streets, Shah said he also witnessed the generosity of ordinary Mumbaikars. According to him, one person gave him Rs 20 and asked him to have food, while a samosa seller gave him food without taking any money after Shah said he had none. The MLA not only sought alms but also ate the food he received and sat by the roadside in the guise of a beggar. He later narrated the experience to his guru and others.

After removing his makeup, Shah also reportedly returned to some of the same places and interacted with people he had met while disguised as a beggar. The exercise allowed him to observe their reactions without them knowing his identity during his earlier visit.

Shah's unusual experiment has drawn attention partly because of his considerable wealth. In his affidavit for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, he declared total assets of more than Rs 3,383 crore, making him the state's richest candidate at the time. A businessman associated with the real estate sector, Shah had earlier served as a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation before becoming an MLA from Ghatkopar East.

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